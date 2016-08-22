Are You Investing In The Right Areas?

August 22, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to investing, many of us think of mutual funds, stocks, business, real estate, gold and several other asset classes. However, there are other areas that are worthy of being looked at, some of them are health, family, and relationships.

Here are some things to consider.

#1 Invest in knowledge

The biggest asset for an entrepreneur is his skill and knowledge. A lot of people will spend a lot of money on fancy clothes, cars, and dining out at restaurants. However, they will hesitate to spend money on learning.

The most successful people in the world are constantly growing mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. So invest in learning and becoming a better person.

#2 Health and wellness

If you truly want to enjoy your life, then you’ve got to stay healthy. Eating the right food and exercising should become a habit.

There is nothing more stimulating than a good exercise. Exercise improves your blood circulation, increases energy, and releases certain chemicals called endorphins which make you happy. Focusing on your health doesn’t just make you happy, but some people believe it can make you more money.

Jonathan Rosenfeld, an Illinois Lawyer says “My profession always keeps me busy. But I still make time for a good workout. Working out makes me more productive, and keeps me more alert and energetic throughout the day.”

#3 Set aside family time

When I was in college, one of my professors said we are all jugglers in life trying to juggle work, family, and relationships. Work is like a rubber ball, it’ll bounce back but family and relationships are like glass balls, once they drop they break.

Sometimes, we get so busy with our lives that we forget to take time out for our family and relationships.

#4 Reduce your intake of alcohol

If you mostly drink at get-togethers, try to minimize your alcohol intake at least on the week-days. Alcohol disrupts your sleep quality and can make you tired and cranky the next day.

Drinking enough water and decreasing your alcohol intake can improve your sleep quality.

#5 Try to get at least 7 hours of sleep

Ariana Huffington recently wrote a book on the sleep revolution. She thinks most people are not getting as much sleep as they should.

It’s not just the number of hours of sleep that is important, but also the quality of sleep that is important.

An average adult needs about 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Not getting enough sleep can cause stress, anxiety, and a drop in your productivity levels.

Try going to sleep at the same time every day, and if you are late to bed sometime or the other, try to wake up at the same time every day.

Create a routine, or a system that works for you, and stick to it.

#6 Take the time out to socialize and make some new friends

Every entrepreneur knows that networking is very important. Keith Ferrazzi, in his book “never eat alone” said that he never attends networking events, instead he socializes and makes friends. This is more fun, and there is a far bigger opportunity to build lifelong relationships with people who could give you long term business.

Mace Yampolsky, Managing Attorney at Mace Law says, “The nature of our business is that we are always socializing. Many clients have gone on to become friends, and vice versa. It’s definitely worth the investment in time and money.”

Conclusion

Many of us mostly measure investments in terms of money. However, things like time, mind space, health, relationships and happiness are some factors you should consider along with money.