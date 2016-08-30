Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality for Kids: The New 'Sesame Street'?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Virtual Reality for Kids: The New 'Sesame Street'?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of ROBLOX
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Media adoption is driven by increasing levels of immersion; and virtual reality, once it's sufficiently refined, will be by far the most immersive media experience yet available.

Related: Why Virtual Reality Is Vital 

But, like other new forms of media and hardware, VR will first have to go through the traditional pattern of adoption when it comes to use by children.

And after that happens, when kids start using VR in earnest, we'll have plenty of lessons to learn from what happens next. How will kids interact with this potentially paradigm shifting media? Perhaps the experience we've gleaned from previous media cycles can give us some insight.

The early hardware phase

In its current state, VR is still a nascent platform. Although consumers can easily assemble their own cardboard viewers at little-to-no-cost, or acquire a Gear VR headset when purchasing a Samsung phone, the technology remains in flux. There is currently no low-cost mobile VR solution that's on par with an HTC Vive unit. And the market for VR apps is still relatively small.

There have been, however, two hardware platforms that bear comparisons to today’s VR space: the Apple Newton and the Palm Pilot. Both were visionary products that predated the iPhone. People “knew” that these platforms were the forbears of great, visionary things to come. And the products were fully usable.

But both still appeared early in the lifecycle of mobile/tablet technology. The promise of tantalizing new hardware tends to invite droves of early adopters, but it takes more than technology alone to reach the tipping point of mass adoption.

Mass market hardware and early kid-centric content

Remember when the iPhone first came out? It was elegant, expensive, and used by early adopters. In the early cycles of the iPhone, there were no apps and the device was seen primarily as a grown-up tool. Over time, however, the proliferation of smartphone devices, lower prices and iterative hardware generations contributed to the mass adoption of the iPhone.

Similarly, in coming years, we will see advances in mobile VR technology that will lower costs and continue to improve fidelity and immersion. Once higher-fidelity “commodity” VR first becomes available through Google Daydream (mobile) and PlayStation VR (console), it will transition from early adopter technology to mass adoption.

We will also certainly see more and more content for kids in the VR space as headsets become commoditized and safe for adults. Disney clued in on the demand for kid- and family-friendly animated content in the 1930s and '40s, starting with the release of Snow White. Up until that point, films generally had been black and white and focused on adult themes. A comparable circumstance will occur with the commoditization of VR hardware.

Related: 10 Amazing Uses of Virtual Reality

Commodity hardware and broad kids content

With the commoditization of hardware will come the inevitable concern that kids are “watching too much.” And we've already seen this happen: In the '70s and '80s, pre-internet television expanded rapidly, to bring forth the “Saturday morning cartoons” phenomenon, at which time channels became saturated with content -- and ads -- for kids.

Like that phase of TV, VR has a similar potential for abuse, as it becomes an electronic babysitter. This in turn will prompt the typical transitional phase of a medium, where, in reaction to overuse by kids, and action by parents and activist groups, more and more educational content will appear. 

Of course, such content already exists on TV. Today’s lineup goes well beyond the early Sesame Street, with kid-friendly educational content from National Geographic, Discovery and the History Channel. With VR, content will largely define that medium's success, just as it has with other forms of media.

Kids as authors (user-generated content)

In the final stage of media introduction, kids will become not just consumers of the media, but masters of it. In schools today, we teach our kids to write stories and produce video projects. In the early days of movie and video, kids were purely consumers.

Once the VR space takes hold, kids will ultimately become "world-smiths," as they create immersive social experiences utilizing powerful, easy-to-use tools found on 3D user-generated content platforms. These platforms will empower children to create and distribute VR content for consumption by their peers.

The full maturation of the media

It has taken TV 60-plus years to progress from those early, grainy black and white images of cowboys, gangsters and detectives to today’s 4,000-pixel, high-definition screens. Keeping this time frame in perspective can help us understand how VR will roll out over the coming years.

Just as TV has become much more “real,” so too will VR. And as VR becomes more real, it will become increasingly similar to the real world, offering a variety of uses and applications, from entertainment to education.

Related: Someday Virtual Reality Will Be Entertaining But It's Useful Right Now

And, here, one of the skills that people will develop is an awareness of when they are in VR, versus the real world. Just as we saw in the movie Inception, where the movement of a spinning top helps a central character discriminate between dreamland and reality, kids in the future will become adept at tricks that let them know what is real and what is not. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Virtual Reality

Sherwood Forest to Become World's First 5G-Connected Forest

Virtual Reality

Your Next Operating System Will Look Like You, Make You Laugh and Remember That You Hate Cilantro

Virtual Reality

The History of Augmented and Virtual Reality, From 1838 to the Present (Infographic)