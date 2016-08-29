How This Entrepreneur's Struggle With Obesity Helped Her Launch A Fitness App

"I had a not-so-pleasant experience with the traditional vendors of weight loss"

Obesity is the new-age epidemic amongst women and while there are a lot of solutions in the market, very few have generated the right kind of impact on consumers/patients.

Ritu Soni Srivastava, was struggling to get into shape post her maternity period seven years ago. It’s during this period she realized the dilemma of obesity women go through. It was during this period she came up with an idea to launch ObiNo, India’s first DIY health and weight loss app.

“Like most young mothers eager to regain control over their bodies and their weight, I had a not-so-pleasant experience with the traditional vendors of weight loss - which was not only expensive and inconvenient, but also non-transparent. This led me to feel, like I was being held to ransom over my own health.

I firmly believe that everybody should have instant access to the knowledge and motivation that they need, to achieve their health goals & that too conveniently. This was why Obino took the shape of a mobile app, since healthy choices are made at least 30-40 times per day & the only tool that is consistently around at such times is the mobile phone,” Ritu said.

About the App

The app follows a 3-pronged strategy to get you to your Weight Loss Goal – a Dedicated Health Coach + Personalised Diet & Fitness Plans + unique Mobile-App based tools that are with you 24×7!

The ‘Dedicated Health Coaches‘ are professionals in the space of Nutrition & Food Science, Yoga, Fitness Training and lifestyle modification who help you in controlling weight, yet, keeping you fit. The coaches and the app help you keeping a track on the calories you consume and the effect on your body, hence, helping you consume the right kind of food and doing the correct exercises as per your need.

While there are several health apps and products out there, it becomes challenging for entrepreneurs to stand out and keep their individuality. According to Ritu, what helps ObiNo stand out is the fact that the team understands Indians, the coaching given, enables people to keep track of and manage their own health and weight by providing them with simple, yet powerful tools, and focuses more on nutrition plans, seeing diet & lifestyle interventions as 90% of its program.

Health and business

Perception about health and fitness has changed over the years. A regular Indian today spends a lot of time, effort and money to remain fit.

Ritu said, “The erstwhile focus on good health and fitness has given way to an unhealthy obsession with a slim and socially acceptable body, due to today’s media-dominated society where body images are unrealistic and airbrushed. And adding to this frenzy is the rise of lifestyle diseases and metabolic disorders, due to sedentary lifestyles and the preponderance of processed foods.”

Vital health tips for women

Here are few health tips for women from the entrepreneur herself:

Believe you can

Having been there and done that, my first and foremost appeal to women looking to get fit is to believe that you can do it and ask for help, if you are unable to do it on your own. Breaking the cycle of trial-failure- and de-motivation is critical & is the only path back to good health.

Be a turtle

The second thing I would like to harp on is that good health and weight loss is about embracing a series of healthy habits for the long-term. There are no miracle pills or diets and if you lose weight fast, you can rest assured that it will be back even faster than you lost it.

Be slow, be steady, be consistent and you WILL win!

Do NOT starve

The biggest myth in weight-loss is that you have to eat less. That is absolutely wrong! You have to eat often and eat right. And never stay hungry. Diet and lifestyle is 90% of weight loss. Exercise if you can, but don't get depressed if you don't find the time for it. Just stay on your feet and be active.

Learn for the long-term.

We here at Obino are happiest when we say goodbye to you!

We truly believe that with the right motivation and encouragement, we can help you not only to lose the excess weight, but get healthier, fitter and more confident. And teach you the right healthy habits to stay that way for the rest of your life!

The company claims that the WHO Global Burden of Disease Study begged ‘Obesity’ as the world biggest food problem, replacing hunger! India is estimated to be 14% obese and expected to dramatically increase numbers to about 30-35% Obesity in the next 10 years.

As per the FICCI Wellness Report, the wellness market in India is estimated to be an INR 950 Billion and weight loss/slimming services alone are estimated to be between 60,000 – 70,000 crores. This number is only set to explode.