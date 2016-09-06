Young Millionaires

I'm More Than My Surname: Shashwat Goenka

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
I'm More Than My Surname: Shashwat Goenka
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Claim to Fame: Son of Business Tycoon Sanjiv Goenka

Even as a kid whenever Shashwat used to go shopping, he was never interested in buying things, he was keen to know why shoppers shop the way they shop. Even as a grownup he had more affinity towards consumer facing companies. 

After finishing his graduation from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, working with KPMG and Nestle, Shashwat joined the family business in 2012 working across various group companies. The above instances showcase why out of the various businesses under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group Shashwat got interested in Spencer’s. On how the learning platform has been, Shashwat says, “The advantage with retail is if you take a decision tomorrow you can actually evaluate it by next week, so you don’t have to wait for months unlike other businesses.” In 2013, once Shashwat was made incharge he brought in a lot of processes, which he found lacking in the business. His next focus area was reducing cost across stores.

When he started Spencer’s had a loss of -23 crore a month. Right now it is -1.2 to 2 crore a month. However, Shashwat still doesn’t consider it an achievement. On when he will count it as a major change, Shashwat says, “Last year in May we broke even just for a month. But it has not been consistent. Retail is a very low-margin business. In a year it will break even. Next year we expect it to be running profitably.” Currently, Spencer’s has 120 stores out of which 37 are hypermarkets and the rest are convenience stores. 

Though spread across the country Spencer’s dominates in North, East and South India. Shashwat also played an active role in the acquisition of BPO Firstsource Solutions. Another acquisition marking the retail arm’s entry into e-commerce was buyout of meragrocer.com. Talking about learning the art from his grandfather Late R P Goenka who has been known to be a takeover master, Shashwat reminisces, “He used to say just think beyond, there is nothing that’s not possible.”

Also Read: Making her Mark - Ananya Birla and On the Road Less Travelled - Parth Jindal

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Young Millionaires

How These Teen Sisters Make $20 Million a Year on Bath Bombs

Young Millionaires

Meet 16 Teen Founders Who Are Building Big Businesses -- and Making Big Money

Young Millionaires

7 Books Most Millionaires Read Before They Turn 30