Ranganathan's Rebellious Path to Brand Building

September 6, 2016 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A heir or heiress taking their family business forward is seen as a natural trend with Indian empires. But it takes tremendous amount of guts and hard work to ditch ones family business and start an empire single-handedly. Cuddalore boy CK Ranganathan, the Founder Chairman of FMCG conglomerate CavinKare, left his family business to create a path on his own hypothesis.

Under his leadership, the company diversified into personal care, food & beverage, and dairy. Over the years, the brand portfolio expanded to shampoos (Chik, Meera, Karthika and Nyle), Hair Wash Powders (Meera & Karthika), Coconut Oil (Meera), Fairness creams (Fairever), Deodorant & Talc (Spinz), Pickles & Snacks (Ruchi, Chinni’s & Garden), Hair Colours (Indica), Retail Salon Products (Raaga Professional), Beverages (Maa), Dairy (Cavin’s), and Beauty Salons (Green Trends & Limelite) both in domestic and international markets.

Shrugging Inferiority Complex

Ranganathan always stood by his words of not taking the end customer for granted and decided never to budge on quality – this he believes will help them compete in the long run. CavinKare, under Ranganthan’s guidance, has also aced the concept of ‘family salons’ in India and is the first to channel this industry into an organized salon chain sector with its specialist brands Limelite and Green Trends. Trends-in-Vogue, the parent company that operates the salon chains has a clear-cut focus on providing personal styling and beauty services to men, women and children. The franchisee-led format of the salon chain encourages budding and small time entrepreneurs to succeed in business, a cause which is very close to Ranganathan from his early years in entrepreneurship.

Choosing Quality over Margins

Ranganathan was under pressure from retailers to offer higher margins to them. When most local players gave higher margins to them, Ranganathan never compromised on quality and did not go on a discounting spree even in his initial days. He started implementing a scheme wherein a retailer could return empty sachets of shampoos and get a packet of Chik shampoo in return. When he saw retailers outsmart them by dumping hundreds of packets, Ranganathan tweaked the scheme to make them return packets of Chik shampoo packets. This scheme miraculously worked as retailers came forward and bought the shampoo packets seeing the demand, and this gave the company cash flows to advertise the brand on radio and other media platforms. Once he saw the demand grow, he stopped the scheme and saw his distribution platform expand. Ranganathan always stood by his words of not taking the end customer for granted and decided never to budge on quality – this he believes will help them compete in the long run.

Brand building Lessons CKR Adhered To