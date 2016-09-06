My Business Mantra Set In Stone

September 6, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Starting a business isn’t easy and in the beginning looks more like a game of Chutes and Ladders. Onemoment you’re winning and the other, you have no idea what to do next. A part of business will be in place, but a part of it will look messier than a teenager’s room.

With such ambiguity around you, you can’t keep changing your principles or what you stand for. Your decisions on the way will change, and so will the way you think. But one thing that must remain is your approach towards your business. An approach and mindset that defines the way you do business. Something you wouldn’t change come what so ever. We at Entrepreneur asked some entrepreneurs what is their business mantra set in stone and this is what they have to say.

Building something relevant for customer - Devesh Rai, CEO and Founder, Wydr

True understanding of customer needs and building something relevant for customer and delivering it in the most efficient and customer friendly manner.

Creating a sustainable way of doing business - Karma Bhutia, CEO& Founder of iShippo.com

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ campaign iShippo.com not only promotes handcrafted ‘Make in India’ product but also includes promotion of the culture heritage and the culture keeper of India like Traditional Handloom artists and craftsmen. iShippo.com is committed to supporting artisans/craftsmen, creating a sustainable way of doing business/commerce while using the power of Internet & eCommerce to bring together communities and empower people.

Rajesh Yabaji, Co-founder of BlackBuck

Technology penetration in logistics is at the lowest. BlackBuck has built technology, which integrates both demand and supply on to a single platform. Heavily fragmented nature of the industry along with the tech-enabled platform to solve this for us is the core of the business.

“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” - Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, Poshmark

When you buckle down to it, it’s all about persistence and staying optimistic in every aspect of your life -- recognizing that every cloud has a silver lining and the glass is always half full. Along this theme, there is a quote from Napoleon Hill, which reads: “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” Every entrepreneur can relate to that, using it to motivate and perpetuate dreams, transforming goals into reality.

Attention to details - Sunil Bakshi, Founder & CEO, The Infiniti Live-aboard

Our trips are all about meticulous planning (starting a year ahead of time) and flawless execution of the plans. Attention to detail makes all the difference.

What is your business mantra set in stone? Share with us on our official Facebook Page at Entrepreneur India.