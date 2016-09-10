I'm More Than My Surname: Tara Singh Vachani

Beyond the Legacy

September 10, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Claim to Fame: Daughter of Analjit Singh, Founder, Max

For someone like Vachani, who enjoys being in the service space, Antara Senior Living became a great opportunity in setting hospitality standards, creating a residential community and creating lifecare and healthcare on the whole. Besides leading Antara, Vachani is also the Director on Max India board. Almost six years ago when Vachani moved back to India, she chanced upon a conversation with someone who was looking to develop this concept in Asia. That was the first time she really had a touch point with this concept and why it was so important to think about.

“When I started to understand what the product was, it was essentially the ability and the opportunity to give people above the age of 55 a lifestyle that’s extremely unique and special. And then we started to research this product in various markets in the US,” shares Vachani. When Vachani decided to start a new concept on her own under the Max enterprise, it clearly showcased one of her virtues of creating something independently.

Antara is being positioned as a real estate enabled senior living residential community as it has three different service offerings – hospitality, concept of residences and lifecare.

“We are as far away from real estate as it can be,” says Vachani. Max, being a listed entity, Vachani had to take the board’s approval before starting something new.

Interestingly, after one year of researching it, the board of directors said this was very synergistic to other businesses, and for Antara to take good shape, it needed the support and backing of an entity life Max. So Antara became a part of Max India at that stage,” reminisces Vachani.

Talking about moving ahead, Vachani says, “Now we will see the operation starting in Dehradun in next six months.”

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue)