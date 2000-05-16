My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Ready to Rumble

Compete against older and bigger companies with these advertising tips that will crush the competition.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I live in a small town that has about 4,000 people. I have the second-largest painting company in town and advertise in the town paper along with two other painters. The largest painting company in town has been here for 25 years and doesn't have to advertise--the owner gets tons of work. How can I use advertising to get some of his work? One other thing, this town is starting to boom. Please tell me how I can attract new customers.

A: First of all, I'm glad to hear you're in a town that's doing well. That always helps! If possible, make sure your ads carry one or more of these messages, or something similar:

  • You'll meet or beat the price of any other painter in town. Or perhaps you'll charge for the paint, but not the labor on the trim.
  • Your turnaround time is fast (if you can live up to it by using other painters).
  • Create a great one-page brochure (not something that looks like it came off a copy machine), and deliver it to homes or businesses that need painting.
  • Collect written references from people who've been satisfied with your work in the past. Keep them in a three-ring binder and carry them with you when you go to quote a job.
  • Look outside your town for work. Pay a teenager to drive to surrounding towns (within an hour or so of your location), and deliver those brochures to places in need of a facelift.

You can "tie up" jobs by creating a policy that you'll charge a little more now, but you'll come back in two years to do touch-ups on all trim and doors. Chances are when the whole house or building needs repainting, they'll call you again because you've been back twice, and they know your work is good.


Kathy Kobliski is the founder and president of Silent Partner Advertising, where she oversees multimedia advertising budgets for retail and service clients. Her book, Advertising Without an Agency, was written for businesses owners who are working with small advertising budgets and can't afford professional help. It's available in major bookstores; from Amazon.com, Borders.com and BarnesandNoble.com; or by calling (800) 228-2275. You can reach Kathy at (315) 487-6706 (weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST), or visit her Web site at http://www.silentpartneradvertising.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Making Loyal Customers Out of Self-Made Millionaires

Marketing

Insightful Tips for Thoughtfully Marketing to LGBTQ Customers

Marketing

The 21st Century Affluent Woman and Her Marketing Needs