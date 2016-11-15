Sales Strategies

Hunter? Farmer? Your Natural Mindset Helps Determine How Many Deals You Close.

Leverage your strategic thinking and established relationships to adjust your sales approach.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hunter? Farmer? Your Natural Mindset Helps Determine How Many Deals You Close.
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Guest Writer
Sales Strategist and Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Millions of salespeople are at work today across industries. Their geographic locations vary, and so do their levels of experience. Yet all fall into one of four overarching categories of “selling types.” Once you figure out which category you fall into, you'll better understand your strengths and weaknesses. That translates into a dramatically improved sales approach.

The main selling-type categories are based on how you rank according to two basic criteria: how strategic you are and the strength of your aptitude for pioneering. Determining whether you rank high or low in each of these areas will help you discover how you can leverage your skills and crush your sales goals.

Each of the four key types of salespeople has certain talents and limitations. One type, though, regularly outperforms the other three. Do you know which type of salesperson you are?

1. Relationship builder.

Relationship builders have long been idolized in the sales world, and many salespeople fall into this category. Because they’re highly strategic, these salespeople excel at building strong relationships. But relationship builders rank low in pioneering traits. They’re typically weak at identifying new prospects -- which leaves them vulnerable unless they can develop strong leads to fill their sales pipelines. 

Related: The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers

2. Hunter.

The majority of business owners want to hire as many hunters as possible. Why? Because these salespeople do a lot of prospecting, and they do it well. Their pioneering behavior is off the charts.

Unfortunately, when hunters neglect the importance of strategy, they tend to work hard but not smart. As a result, these salespeople fail to ask for referrals or introductions and frequently miss out on the biggest sales opportunities. It’s highly common for hunters to burn out quickly. This type of salesperson rarely stays in sales for long.

Related: Being Daring and Disruptive Is How Pioneers Conquer Their Industry

3. Farmer.

Farmers aren’t strong strategists, and they aren’t strong pioneers. These salespeople stay in their offices, avoid interaction with prospects and aren’t willing to do what it takes to succeed in sales. If this sounds like you, it’s probably in your best interest to pick a new career.

Salespeople who are weak in both pioneering and strategy will go broke if they don’t make significant changes. Most farmers don’t have a clear prospecting plan, and they lack a clear strategy for closing sales.

4. Strategist.

This is the ideal type of salesperson. High in both pioneering and strategy, these think through selling situations with a long-term mindset. They build strong relationships and then leverage those contacts to get introductions to new prospects -- without neglecting the consistent prospecting necessary to meet their sales goals. If you’re a relationship builder or a hunter, you can move up into this category by working on your weakness (strategy or pioneering) until you become a true strategist at work.

Related: The 10 Mental Skills Needed to Become a Strategic Visionary

Still don't know which category you fall into? Take this One-Minute Sales Personality Quiz to help you decide. Then, put what you've learned into action: What can you do right now to start transforming into a strategist? 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales Strategies

7 Common Mistakes That Kill a Sale

Sales Strategies

Free Webinar: How to Get High-Quality Business Leads with LinkedIn and Marketing Automation

Sales Strategies

This Course Will Show You How to Triple Your Sales