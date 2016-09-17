Performance Reviews

Infographic: How To Give Constructive Feedback To Your Employees

The best of managers would perhaps agree that presenting feedback to their team members is a rather intimidating task. When communicated effectively, feedback can inspire one’s team to meet organization goals; however, if not done right, it can have a negative effect on the team dynamics. An infographic by price comparison site Make it Cheaper highlights the best practices to follow to provide constructive feedback, noting that it’s important to understand the issue completely before sitting down for a chat with the team. It says that a feedback session is always a two-way street, and cannot be complete without getting the employee’s views and solutions on the subject. The infographic urges managers to focus on both the successes and the negatives, and also offer ways of improvement to the team. In addition, make feedback sessions a regular feature, checking in with the team often to understand how things have changed since the earlier meet-up. Check out the infographic below to know what managers need to keep in mind before, during and post feedback sessions.

Related: Loyal Teams Drive Your Business From Good to Great: Nurturing Entrepreneurial Talent

