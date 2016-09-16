startup hiring

"An employee mindset in a startup is always like an entrepreneur"

Eventually every startup employee aspires to start something of his own!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
"An employee mindset in a startup is always like an entrepreneur"
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A question that always props up in a job seeker’s mind while joining a startup has to be “job security.” While the startup ecosystem has the perks of having flexible working hours and leaner or zero hierarchy, sudden plug on projects and in situations of deals and mergers, one always sees startups layoff a string of employees.

So should a job seeker looking for security not join any traditional startup?

Speaking on employment at startups, FMCG biggie Ullas Kamath, Joint MD and CFO at Jyothy Laboratories, spoke to Entrepreneur India about the generation of job security at startups versus that at FMCGs.

“It’s quite natural for layoffs to happen at startups, because the biggest expenditure at startups is employee costs and they depend on funding for employee costs. When funding is coming in, startups are ready to take these costs. Within the organization as well, the mindset of employees is also to build a startup some day.  At times employees also don’t wish to stay for a longer period at startups as they wish to start something on their own,” he said.

Kamath said that difference between a person who wants a secured job is the employee mindset. An employee mindset in a startup is always like an entrepreneur, they know it’s not secure, he added.

Maintaining brand status

With the influx of several foreign and local FMCGs in the market, Kamath said that Jyothy Laboratories continues to maintain its customer base, which is middle and lower middle class. “The way we have got it right is by knowing that today’s middle class is tomorrow’s upper-middle class. We have structured our product portfolio accordingly,” he said.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

startup hiring

6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer

startup hiring

10 Steps to Hiring Your Startup's World-Beating A-Team

startup hiring

5 Things Learnt about Hiring as an Entrepreneur