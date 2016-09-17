Water

Water Crisis : A Plethora of Opportunity for Startups Lies Here!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Water Crisis : A Plethora of Opportunity for Startups Lies Here!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are stuck in a tussle for ownership of the Cauvery River, what lies in this battle of states is the opportunity for technology intervention.

 Karnataka's capital — almost entirely dependent on the river — wastes half the water it receives, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of water-use data.Hence the plethora of startups that exist in India, have an opportunity to jump into this situation and come up with ideas that can help conserve water.

Intelligent metering

Kasturi Rangan, Chief Technology Officer, SmarterHomes Technologies said that with more than 50 million apartments globally needing a metering solution, this is a prime opportunity where technology can make an impact. “Intelligent Metering solution such as WaterOn engages with the user by showing them real time consumption rather than just sending a bill once a quarter. It also has the ability to detect and control leaks saving more than 20% of water wastage in a home. Our real time data proves that communities that have implemented sub metering have reduced their overall water consumption by 35%. The impact can be big enough to ensure that a lot more people around the world can get access to fresh water and stop fights over it. A drop saved by each person is a life saved somewhere on the earth,” he said

Smart agritech solutions

The need of effective irrigation methods is a dire need of the hour. Since a significant amount of water of the Cauvery river is used by farmers for cultivation, there exists an opportunity to introduce newer methods of agriculture and water usage mechanisms. Startups could also act as a solution provider for these technologies in collaboration with government associations.

Some of the most effective methods of irrigation that minimizes water usage include dry farming, organic farming, drip irrigation, laser levelling and more.

Startups like FlybirdInnovations, Sea6 Energy, Airwood Aerostructures, Rainstock, Kheyti are some of the startups that are catering into this space.

And last, but definitely not the least .... Government rules

Karnataka as a state should impose stricter water conservation and rain water harvesting rules.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Water

This Entrepreneur Has Bottled the Solution to Clean Water Problem

Water

5 Ways Technology Can Help Save Water; Here's How!

Water

This Shower Head Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter Thanks in Part to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt