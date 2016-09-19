How Entrepreneurs Have Changed With Time - An Insider Perspective

September 19, 2016 3 min read

Entrepreneurship is a journey! You start from somewhere and you wouldn’t even know where you’ve ended up. Especially when talking about startups, they go through so many changes since its inception that the product or service you started with would have taken a 360-degree turn.

As you mold your startup, what's also happening is that your startups is also molding you. You go through your own process, make loads of mistakes, meet new people and partners, works at odd hours and get jet lags without even traveling far and most of all forget what a life of comfort is. We asked some entrepreneurs what changes they have experienced in themselves that make them who they are today and here's what they have to say.

Ashwin Jain, Co-founder, Driven

The family business of chauffeur driven car rentals was a largely high volume B2B business that had its own set of challenges & its own set of benefits. But a B2C business like Driven needed a completely different set of skills and managing the 2 together meant working 18 hrs a day, 6 days a week and then more. But as they say, if the journey is eventful, the distance is not noticed.

Manu Rana, Co-founder, Baxi

As a product/technology person, I have never been so involved in business metrics as much as I am now. It’s given me a new perspective on how to evaluate every technology decision in terms of its value to the business.

Ambika Sharma, Founder and CEO, Pulp Strategy

I have evolved and learnt that the pursuit of a stable business model requires more than working on just the business. Process, people and the culture of the team needs equal attention. Over time those checks and balances have set in.

Sunil Koshy, CEO and Co-founder, From Mug To Mike

The way we looked at Monday mornings and weekends has changed! Our work is self-driven and we can either relax on a Monday morning, or work all night long through weekdays and weekends, depending on what we take up. The best thing is the freedom we have in terms of creativity.

Arjun Pratap, Founder and CEO, EdGE Networks

I have realized what matters most, recognized what perseverance, patience and focus mean in the true sense.

Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, Poshmark

Definitely it’s the ability to balance the demands of a 24/7 business while still being able to do other things. I’ve also seen my reactiveness grow from just focusing on the short-term to being able to look longer-term. A very vibrant community-based business like Poshmark has a lot of ups and downs in a short period of time, and while it’s key to dial into what’s happening in the immediate, you must also have the ability to take a step back and look at problems periodically from a long-term perspective. In being able to do this, I’m able to make better decisions for the company.