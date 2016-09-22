Logo Design Trends To Look Out For In 2017

These trends are likely to strengthen and become even more popular in the new year

September 22, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As 2016 draws to an end, we look forward to the next 12 months and the direction in which logo design is heading; here at Creato we’ve been conducting some market research this September and have identified some likely logo design trends, as well a number of existing logo-design trends which look likely to strengthen and become even more popular in the new year.

It is important to note that that although logo design trends vary from year to year the basic philosophy of logo design never changes: to build a mark that customers will recognize, resonate with and instantly understand its message.

Here are some trends that would be the base of logo designing in the year 2017: