How This Startup Helps People Find Common Political Ground

John Gable, co-founder of AllSides, talks with Entrepreneur about media bias and why algorithms can't solve everything.

September 26, 2016 1 min read

John Gable, a former Republican operative and technologist from Netscape and Microsoft, teamed up with Scott McDonald, an independent web expert from Check Point Software, to launch AllSides.

The pair also recently partnered with Joan Blades, a co-founder of MoveOn.org and Berkeley Systems and now founder of Living Room Conversations, to launch AllSides for Schools.

To learn more about the website directly from Gable and hear his insights on political polarization, watch the video above.