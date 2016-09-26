Technology

Finally: Chinese Telescope to Hunt for Aliens

The world's largest single-dish radio telescope went into operation on Sunday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Finally: Chinese Telescope to Hunt for Aliens
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The world's largest single-dish radio telescope has been completed in China.

The 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), situated in southwest China's Guizhou Province, began operating on Sunday. As reported by The New York Times, the dish is made of 4,450 panels and boasts a collecting area of 2.1 million square feet -- or about 450 basketball courts.

At 1,640 feet in diameter, it is roughly twice as sensitive as the second-biggest telescope of its kind, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, which spans 1,000 feet across.

The $184 million telescope (a price the Times suggests is "unduly modest," given its massive size) was first proposed in 1994, though construction didn't begin until 2011. It's funded by the National Development and Reform Commission and managed by the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

President Xi Jinping of China on Sunday congratulated the scientists, engineers and builders who completed the project, which he said is a "major breakthrough in the original frontiers of science."

The "Chinese eye in the sky," as Xi calls it, is expected to help researchers better understand the origins of the universe -- and even search for extraterrestrial life, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Don't expect E.T. to phone home any time soon, though. Citing Douglas Vakoch, president of METI International -- an organization promoting interstellar communication -- Xinhua said the signal processing capabilities needed to hunt for aliens will be added at a later stage. At that point, FAST can scan outer space for signals that "can't be created by nature, but only by advanced civilizations," Vakoch said.

There is a catch, however: As Xinhua reported earlier this year, more than 9,000 villagers were displaced by the government to make way for aliens the telescope's "environment of electromagnetic waves."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

4 Major Cybersecurity Risks of Working From Home

Technology

6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom

Technology

How AI Solutions Are Solving 5 Long-Standing Business Challenges