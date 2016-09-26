8 Inspiring Quotes From Celebrated Golfer Arnold Palmer

Remembering the golf legend's legacy.

Arnold Palmer, known as "The King" of golf, died yesterday at the age of 87. He ended his professional career with 92 championship wins and a delicious beverage to his name, but he remained a fixture in the world of golf as a course designer and owner, as well as a sponsor of major tournaments.

He’s remembered for his philanthropy, his business savvy as the founder of Arnold Palmer Enterprises and for popularizing the game of golf all over the world. Read on for eight inspirational insights from the beloved athlete.

On grit

"Success in this game depends less on strength of body than strength of mind and character."

On focus

"Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger."

On resilience

“The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.”

On possibility

"I'm not much for sitting around and thinking about the past or talking about the past. What does that accomplish? If I can give young people something to think about, like the future, that's a better use of my time."

On legacy

Making a positive change in the life of a child is one of the most significant things you can do."

On hard work

"The road to success is always under construction."

On inspiration

“When people ask what’s driven me all these years, I always give the same answer. It’s you.”

On perseverance

"Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you."