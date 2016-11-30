7 Reasons Why You Are Amazing

November 30, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your natural state is to be happy, peaceful, joyous, and full of excitement at being alive. In this natural state, you feel wonderful about yourself and your relationships with the people in your life. You enjoy your work and derive a great sense of satisfaction from making a contribution that makes a difference. Your primary goal should be to organize your life in such a way that this is how you feel most of the time.

As a fully functioning, fully mature adult, you should be doing things every day that move you toward the fulfillment of your potential. You should feel grateful for all your blessings in every area. If you are unhappy or dissatisfied in any part of your life, something is not right in your thoughts, feelings, or actions, and it needs to be corrected.

The starting point in unlocking your full potential is to realize that you already are a prince or princess, deep down inside. No matter where you are today, or what you have done or not done in the past, you need to accept seven essential truths about you as a person and why you are special:

Reason #1: You Are Good

You are a thoroughly good and excellent person. No one is better than you or more gifted than you. Only when you doubt your essential goodness and value do you begin to question yourself. The inability to accept that you are good lies at the root of much of your discontent.

Reason #2: You Are Important, In Many, Many Ways

Your personal universe revolves around you as an individual. You give meaning to everything that you see or hear. How important you feel largely determines the quality of your life. Happy, successful people feel important and valuable. Because they feel and act this way, it becomes true for them.

Unhappy, frustrated people feel unimportant and of little value. They feel frustrated and unworthy. They feel “I’m not good enough,” and as a result they lash out at the world and engage in behaviors that hurt themselves and others. Remember, you are amazing and nothing in your world has any significance except for the significance that you attribute to it.

Reason #3: You Have The Ability Live Your Life To The Greatest Potential

You have the capability to create and live your life as you desire and you have unlimited potential to accomplish this. You could not use your entire potential if you lived one hundred lifetimes. No matter what you have accomplished up to now, it is merely a hint of what is truly possible for you. And the more of your natural talents and abilities you develop in the present, the more of your potential you can develop in the future.

Your belief in your almost unlimited potential is the key to becoming everything you are truly capable of becoming.

Reason #4: Your Thoughts On Life Are Essential To Creating Your Own World

Your thoughts on life and your beliefs actually create your realities, and every belief you have about yourself you learned, starting in infancy. The amazing thing is that most of the negative or self-limiting beliefs and doubts that interfere with your happiness and success are not based on fact or reality at all.

When you begin to question your self-limiting beliefs and develop beliefs consistent with the incredible person you really are, your life will begin to change almost immediately.

Reason #5: You Are Always Free To Choose

You are free to choose the content of your thoughts and the direction of your life. The one thing over which you have complete control is your inner life and your thinking. You can decide to think happy, fulfilling, uplifting thoughts that lead to positive actions and results. Or you can end up choosing negative, self-limiting thoughts that hold you back.

Reason #6: You Are Special And Destined For Greatness

You are meant to do something wonderful with your life. You are special and have a unique combination of talents, abilities, ideas, insights, and experiences that make you different from anyone who has ever lived. You are designed for success and engineered for greatness.

Your acceptance or non-acceptance of this point largely determines the size of the goals you set, your power of persistence in the face of adversity, the height of your achievements, and the whole direction of your life.

Reason #7: You Can Conquer Your Fear Of Failure

There are no limits to what you can do, be, or have except the limits you place on your own thinking and your own imagination. The biggest enemies you will ever face are your own doubts and your fear of failure. These are usually negative beliefs, not necessarily based on fact that you have accepted over the years until you no longer question them.

Remember the rule: It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from; all that really matters is where you’re going.