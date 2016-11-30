Personal Improvement

7 Reasons Why You Are Amazing

Brian Tracy shares the seven essential truths about yourself you need to accept today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Reasons Why You Are Amazing
Image credit: Caiaimage | Paul Bradbury | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your natural state is to be happy, peaceful, joyous, and full of excitement at being alive. In this natural state, you feel wonderful about yourself and your relationships with the people in your life. You enjoy your work and derive a great sense of satisfaction from making a contribution that makes a difference. Your primary goal should be to organize your life in such a way that this is how you feel most of the time.

As a fully functioning, fully mature adult, you should be doing things every day that move you toward the fulfillment of your potential. You should feel grateful for all your blessings in every area. If you are unhappy or dissatisfied in any part of your life, something is not right in your thoughts, feelings, or actions, and it needs to be corrected.

The starting point in unlocking your full potential is to realize that you already are a prince or princess, deep down inside. No matter where you are today, or what you have done or not done in the past, you need to accept seven essential truths about you as a person and why you are special:

Reason #1: You Are Good

You are a thoroughly good and excellent person. No one is better than you or more gifted than you. Only when you doubt your essential goodness and value do you begin to question yourself. The inability to accept that you are good lies at the root of much of your discontent.

Reason #2: You Are Important, In Many, Many Ways

Your personal universe revolves around you as an individual. You give meaning to everything that you see or hear. How important you feel largely determines the quality of your life. Happy, successful people feel important and valuable. Because they feel and act this way, it becomes true for them.

Unhappy, frustrated people feel unimportant and of little value. They feel frustrated and unworthy. They feel “I’m not good enough,” and as a result they lash out at the world and engage in behaviors that hurt themselves and others. Remember, you are amazing and nothing in your world has any significance except for the significance that you attribute to it.

Reason #3: You Have The Ability Live Your Life To The Greatest Potential

You have the capability to create and live your life as you desire and you have unlimited potential to accomplish this. You could not use your entire potential if you lived one hundred lifetimes. No matter what you have accomplished up to now, it is merely a hint of what is truly possible for you. And the more of your natural talents and abilities you develop in the present, the more of your potential you can develop in the future.

Your belief in your almost unlimited potential is the key to becoming everything you are truly capable of becoming.

Reason #4: Your Thoughts On Life Are Essential To Creating Your Own World

Your thoughts on life and your beliefs actually create your realities, and every belief you have about yourself you learned, starting in infancy. The amazing thing is that most of the negative or self-limiting beliefs and doubts that interfere with your happiness and success are not based on fact or reality at all.

When you begin to question your self-limiting beliefs and develop beliefs consistent with the incredible person you really are, your life will begin to change almost immediately.

Reason #5: You Are Always Free To Choose

You are free to choose the content of your thoughts and the direction of your life. The one thing over which you have complete control is your inner life and your thinking. You can decide to think happy, fulfilling, uplifting thoughts that lead to positive actions and results. Or you can end up choosing negative, self-limiting thoughts that hold you back.

Reason #6: You Are Special And Destined For Greatness

You are meant to do something wonderful with your life. You are special and have a unique combination of talents, abilities, ideas, insights, and experiences that make you different from anyone who has ever lived. You are designed for success and engineered for greatness.

Your acceptance or non-acceptance of this point largely determines the size of the goals you set, your power of persistence in the face of adversity, the height of your achievements, and the whole direction of your life.

Reason #7: You Can Conquer Your Fear Of Failure

There are no limits to what you can do, be, or have except the limits you place on your own thinking and your own imagination. The biggest enemies you will ever face are your own doubts and your fear of failure. These are usually negative beliefs, not necessarily based on fact that you have accepted over the years until you no longer question them.

Remember the rule: It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from; all that really matters is where you’re going.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Improvement

Why Learning Is an Essential Part of Being an Entrepreneur

Personal Improvement

The Weather Channel's Editor-in-Chief Offers Advice to Aspiring Journalists

Personal Improvement

Why You Should Never Stop Learning