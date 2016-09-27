Why Mobile Application Development Is Going Micro

September 27, 2016 4 min read

Be it any productivity app, trending game, utility tool or any useful enterprise platform, everything is becoming mobile i.e. Mobile Application. Why does it have to be that way always? Application development is marked by distress with danger as every business is running behind smartphone app to make its revenue rise instantly. Today, it can be easily expressed that small business groups are exerting immense leverage through the mobile app business.

Evolution takes place in technological sector and when it commences there is no way it can be taken to a halt. Looking at the current generation of applications made, it is evident that the next-G apps will be mind blowing.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and first generation entrepreneurs are striving to accomplish the ‘Name-Setting’ of their personal brand or business organization. It is transparent that every business is centered at the mobile app and it’s growing tremendously day by day. The surprising thing is that it has not been the same as it had been before. Drastic changes and variations are directing the business leaders to take the highway.

Focusing on the programming languages of mobile app development is a matter of past days. In this article, we will deliberately talk about the “microwave” of services, apps, and flows. Projects become intumesced and expensive. Implementation technologies tend to match the bloat, ranging from SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) to BPM (Business Process Management). Payload standards such as SOAP are heavyweight and fraught with incompatibilities, especially at the authentication layer. The fact that growth in SaaS is slowing down and a next-generation apps will thread fresh workflows across existing applications in refreshing ways.

Micro Apps (MA)

Since the inception of iOS and Android apps after 2008, there are myriad of apps available in the market and it is so tough to attract consumers to install an app on their device by regularly piling a bunch of features into their apps. Therefore, native apps are progressively bloated and difficult to navigate. A new wave of “micro apps” is engrossing that are levelheaded and context-aware. These micro apps are typically single purpose and use a combination of straightforward user interfaces and circumstance.

Micro apps are based on HTML and load dynamically, typically bypassing app stores and loading directly into existing communication tools FB Messenger and Slack.

Micro Services (MS)

In order to achieve solutions immediately, the micro service is centered on integrating multiple systems, delivering bottom-ups, figuring out simple to complex problems. Interoperability between apps has long been the prolonged endeavor of application development.

A few companies such as GE have had the discipline to implement a SOA, but for most enterprises, SOA projects have failed to gain widespread adoption. Micro services are atomic, self-contained services that perform a single operation on a back-end system. Since past few years, micro services have become trendy. The vernacular interface to a micro service is JSON/REST/HTTPS paradigm.

They are incredibly easy to create, deploy and share. MS can too easily propagate like mushrooms, can easily call many internal and external micro services.

Micro flows (MF)

The new potential for micro flows is in the domain of (H to M) Human-to-Machine interaction.

Business Process Management tools assist organizations implement top-down automation of business processes. They are expensive and take a long time to deploy. It caters long-lived workflows requiring some type of interaction with a user, so they can leverage notification features in mobile devices and messengers. Easy-to-use micro flows make it flexible and convenient to fully integrate contributors into a more macro workflow.

With MF, users can bypass complex legacy systems to perform simple actions. Millennials are dumbfounded by the complicated systems at most Global 2000 companies. Higher Authority like managers can do far better from micro flows for the large number of approvals that usually require logging into system. Also, micro flows accord executives to interact easily with multiple systems through a single interface.

Now is not the time to waste much time on finding the right name for your mobile application or going after promotion strategy because the all new development is ready to fire its impact.