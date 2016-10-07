10 Invigorating Songs for a More Productive Morning

October 7, 2016 4 min read

Mornings, for many, are a tough time to feel motivated. The temptation to hit the snooze button and get more zzz's is strong, especially if you haven’t logged enough shut-eye.

Sometimes a stiff cup of coffee does the trick. Other times, when you just can’t shake the sleep off, a different wake-up call is called for. The right music can work just as well as buzzy beans, shaking you from the groggy fog and moving you into action.

Related: 5 Out of This World Songs That Inspire Elon Musk

To help you get up and out on a sluggish morning, here are 10 invigorating songs for a more productive day.

“Good Day” -- Greg Street

You don’t need to worry about what anyone says. You’re gonna have a good day. All you gotta do is get by. Ain’t nobody gonna cry today. Save that drama for another day. The world is all yours.

“Good Morning” -- Kanye West

Good morning. Wake up. On this day you become legendary. Do anything you dream of. Look how far you’ve come. Hustlers, get on down.

“My Way” -- Calvin Harris

Why lie awake, why wait to say “at least you did it your way"? Do it your way today. Don’t let anything hold you back. Today is your day.

Related: 11 Rebellious and Fun Songs For When You Hate Your Job

“Up Up and Away” -- Kid Cudi

Now, when the sun comes up, start fresh, brush your teeth and be there to say “what up” in the morning. Be happy to see how far you’ve come, perfectly at peace with those happy thoughts. In the end, people will judge anyway, so whatever.

“Good Morning” -- Grouplove

Live wide awake, ready to take on the day. The morning is young. The rest is up to you.

“Till I Collapse” -- Eminem

"'Cause sometimes you just feel tired, feel weak, and when you feel weak, you feel like you wanna just give up. But you gotta search within you, you gotta find that inner strength and just pull that s*it out of you and get that motivation to not give up and not be a quitter, no matter how bad you wanna just fall flat on your face and collapse.” Enough said.

Related: 16 Blood-Pumping Songs to Boost Your Motivation and Confidence

“Beautiful Day” -- U2

When the morning traffic is stuck and you’re not moving, see the world in green and blue, see the bird with the leaf in her mouth and get moving. It’s a beautiful day. Don’t let it get away.

“The Greatest” -- Sia, Kendrick Lamar

Don’t run out of breath. You’ve got stamina, even when you see another mountain to climb. Don’t give up. You won’t give up. No, no, no. You’re free to be the greatest alive.

Related: 7 Motivational Songs for Badass Entrepreneurs Who Hustle Hard

“The Story” -- Brandi Carlile

Climb across the mountaintops, swim across the ocean blue, cross all the lines and break all the rules. Get up, get out there and tell your story. There’s only one you and only you can tell it. So, go on, get right on that, right after your morning cup of Joe.

“Sunshine” -- Matisyahu

Push the clouds aside, let the golden sunshine in, reach for the sky and keep your eye on the prize. It’s time for a champion, and that champion is you.