Facebook Launches New Events App

Facebook has been following a trend where it separates features from its mobile app, and make them into stand alone apps, such as the Messenger app or the Groups app. Recently, Facebook has launched a brand new Events app.

According to Facebook statistics, more than 100 million people use Facebook events every day. The company hopes that by creating an app specific for events, would make it easier for users to find local events and keep track of invites from friends. There will also be an interactive map for browsing whats going on around you. However, the app also doubles as a calendar application, to which you can import events from Google Calendar and iCloud to make Events the default calendar app on your phone.

If you are ever wondering why Facebook keeps separating its features into separate apps, the answer is money. Facebook first launched Messenger where you could send friends money, and then Facebook announced Shopify bot, which you can use to shop for things. We can expect Events to soon start selling tickets to events and concerts as well.

The app is available for iOS users now, and Android users will have to wait.

