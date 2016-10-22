Holiday Marketing

The Holiday Marketing Campaign Hall of Fame (Infographic)

See the fascinating history of holiday marketing campaigns and get inspired to craft your own memorable retail messaging this year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Holiday Marketing Campaign Hall of Fame (Infographic)
Image credit: Noam Galai | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Managing Editor of Bigcommerce
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holidays signal a change in consumer behavior. Buying increases near parallel with a little R&R and family time. This means more people are watching –– just like Santa does all year –– to see which ads strike their festive chord.

Holiday marketing campaigns run by brands aren’t kept on any psychic naughty-or-nice list, but consumer memory might as well be just that. Get your holiday campaign just right, and consumers will begin to associate your brand with the start of the season.

Others have done it –– both brands expected, with large marketing budgets, and those you had previously heard nothing of. Some campaigns repeat, year after year, and become cultural signifiers of the season. Think of the holiday window displays on Madison Avenue, Thanksgiving Day parades ending at the world’s largest department store and TV ads that bring a simultaneous tear and smile to faces around the globe.

Related: Want to Make 6 Figures From Your Amazon FBA Business? Here's How.

Yes, brands have resonating power this time of year –- and there’s no harm is looking to the past to see which other brands and campaigns have made their way to the holiday retail hall of fame. Here, we look back on 150 years of inspirational ads and campaigns that many consumers say the holidays just wouldn’t be the same without.

What can your brand do this year to stand out?

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Holiday Marketing

6 Simple Tips for Standing out on Google During the Holiday Season

Holiday Marketing

How Entrepreneurs Plan on Advertising This Holiday Season: A New Survey

Holiday Marketing

July Is Just Early Enough to Start Planning for Holiday Selling