Email Marketing

Infographic: How To Grow Your Ecommerce Business With Email

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: How To Grow Your Ecommerce Business With Email
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While email may be a proven way to market your ecommerce business, going about the actual deed (and making it a successful endeavor) is often easier said than done. But there are actual methods and processes that can help your company achieve this- and this infographic by email marketing automation platform dotmailer showcases ten such revenue-driving email programs. First on this list? A welcome email needs to be part of your agenda- while such messages get 50% open rates, only 57% of companies actually send these out. Now that's something to think about before you send out your next email shot. 

Related: Infographic: How To Design An Abandoned Shopping Cart Campaign That Works

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Email Marketing

This $20 Email Tool Could Take Your Marketing Strategy to New Heights

Email Marketing

How to Use Video in Your Email Marketing

Email Marketing

5 Tips for Better Email Marketing Performance