Infographic: How To Grow Your Ecommerce Business With Email

While email may be a proven way to market your ecommerce business, going about the actual deed (and making it a successful endeavor) is often easier said than done. But there are actual methods and processes that can help your company achieve this- and this infographic by email marketing automation platform dotmailer showcases ten such revenue-driving email programs. First on this list? A welcome email needs to be part of your agenda- while such messages get 50% open rates, only 57% of companies actually send these out. Now that's something to think about before you send out your next email shot.

