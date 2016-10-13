5 Essential Tips For B2B Startup Marketing

October 13, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every new business trying to start and establish itself face lot of challenges in designing its marketing plan. However, B2B Startups face some specific challenges, unlike other B2C companies.

Though allure of launching a B2B startup is easy to understand, but marketing your startup in today's competitive business economy is undoubtedly difficult.

Below are 5 essential steps that you can take to make sure your B2B startup gets a fighting chance at success.

Clear and concise messaging:

Entrepreneurs who start businesses typically have important skill in common i.e. the ability to come up with a new way of solving a problem. But often these entrepreneurs fall short when it comes to messaging. Products and service descriptions are too complex to quickly grasp for someone who is outside the business. Way to overcome this challenge is to be extremely focused on their target segment and keep clear and concise messaging.

Proper articulation of brand premise on the homepage of website:

B2B startups have the tendency to squeeze as much as possible onto the homepage of the website. It is simply out of fear that they don’t want to miss on something important. However, overall result will be the jumble of information with a lack of central theme. This also makes the company looks amateurish. To avoid this situation there should be proper and clean designing of company logos and information should be packaged in a clean and systematic design.

Create messaging with a goal of conversion:

B2B startups need to create messaging with a goal of conversion. This process is called as Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). It means it can turn site visitors into customers. The best way to know how to do this is to ask them. By allowing site customers to reach out to B2B startup team via live chat, asking them for feedback. You can also ask your customers what they liked best and least about the site. It is a better way to find out from horse’s mouth and then make adjustments accordingly. This increases the possibility of converting visitors into customers.

Leverage social media:

One of the obvious tactics for marketing your startup is using social media. However, there are right and wrong ways of using social media marketing.

B2B startups should always consider which platforms make most sense for them. B2b startups should always have a content of high value and it is crucial for them to know the audience so they can give proper, helpful and interesting information. Usage of proper channels and opt information on social media helps B2B startups to grow in the ecosystem.

Apply for Startup Business Awards:

Whether you've developed a new service to ease the lives of your customers, or you are touting a product unlike anything else in the market — getting the recognition from a local business award will surely increase your brand awareness. No award is too small because it only means increased press for your company. Hence B2B startups need to apply for awards because winning a local business award will also give your startup more legitimacy.