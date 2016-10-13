5 Things Indo-China Bilateral Trade Cooperation Could Do For Indian Businesses

October 13, 2016 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India’s multi-fold rise as the fastest growing country in the world has caught the glaring attention of the biggest economies worldwide including that of China, which has held the crown of being the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter of goods since nearly a decade.

At a time when the Chinese economy is burdened with oversupply issues and a slump in exports, India is bucking the opportunity and promoting trade talks.

In its latest bid to steer home-grown businesses’ growth in China, Indian Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Shouwen, sought cooperation with its neighbor and outlined challenges faced by businesses.

We list out 5 things that the Indo-China bilateral trade cooperation could do to help Indian businesses.