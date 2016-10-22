There's Nothing Small About Small Businesses in the U.S. (Infographic)

October 22, 2016 1 min read

Today, there are nearly 28.4 million small businesses in the U.S.

Accompanying this increasing number is their impact on the U.S. economy. In fact, small businesses account for nearly half of private-sector employment in the U.S. The small-business sector in America occupies 30 to 50 percent of all commercial space in the U.S. and accounts for more than half of U.S. sales.

Unfortunately, the small-business sector still has some catching up to do. Nearly two-thirds of small-business owners are men with average receipts of $570,000. The remaining female small-business owners have an average of $130,000 in receipts. Half of small-business owners are between the ages of 50 to 88.

