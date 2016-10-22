Infographics

There's Nothing Small About Small Businesses in the U.S. (Infographic)

Since 2000, small businesses have been on the rise. But the space still has some catching up to do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
There's Nothing Small About Small Businesses in the U.S. (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
1 min read

Today, there are nearly 28.4 million small businesses in the U.S.

Accompanying this increasing number is their impact on the U.S. economy. In fact, small businesses account for nearly half of private-sector employment in the U.S. The small-business sector in America occupies 30 to 50 percent of all commercial space in the U.S. and accounts for more than half of U.S. sales.

Unfortunately, the small-business sector still has some catching up to do. Nearly two-thirds of small-business owners are men with average receipts of $570,000. The remaining female small-business owners have an average of $130,000 in receipts. Half of small-business owners are between the ages of 50 to 88.

To learn more about American small-business owners, check out Bryant Surety Bondsinfographic below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.