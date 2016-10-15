October 15, 2016 1 min read

World shooting champion Abhinav Bindra says there is no shortcut to success and the only way to succeed is not giving up.

Bindra, at the annual Franchise India 2016 event, said he has faced many critics through this sporting career but that did not lower down his morale.

In a conversation with Editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur India Ritu Marya, Bindra said dealing with your last defeat is difficult but so is winning a medal.

He stressed on persistence as the key for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Bindra's advice for young entrepreneurs included keeping one's critics close to oneself.

"Sometimes we have to deal with people we don't like but we have to because they are so good at what they do."

Abhinav Bindra announced his retirement from professional shooting last month. He now intends to venture into sports entrepreneurship dealing with improving fitness, medical facilities and high performance.

On what he is looking for in investors, Bindra said passion, integrity and honestly topped the list of traits.