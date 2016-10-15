Funding

Weekly Funding Roundup – Startups That Got Lucky This Week!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Weekly Funding Roundup – Startups That Got Lucky This Week!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a latest report published by CB Insights and KPMG last week,  Q3 saw VC-backed funding, down14 percent and $24.1 billion invested across 1,983 deals globally, representing a very slight deal increase from the previous quarter. 

However, India on the other hand had reasons to cheer! The third quarter saw stability return to the funding environment. Domains like fintech, heath-tech, and other consumer tech areas have received the warmth of investor support.

"The investment environment in India is becoming stable with clearer business models emerging in the startup ecosystem," says Partner, E-Commerce and Startups at KPMG, Sreedhar Prasad. "Though the speed of investments have not increased, we see a clear interest by investors in the payments space as well as in the health-tech sector," he added.

This week saw stocks of major technology giants like Infosys and Tata Consultancy tumble, an interesting mix lot of technology-based startups managed to receive investors’ support.

Vernacular news aggregator DailyHunt raised $25 million of fresh funds from Chinese content provider ByteDance.  News-based startup Newspatrolling.com has raised $1.5 million amount of seed funding from an undisclosed investor on Friday.

Bengaluru-based women’s health app Maya, raised an undisclosed round of funds from Rajan Anandan, vice-president, Google, Southeast Asia and India.

Postman, the platform that helps developers build, test, document, and share their APIs at a faster pace, raised $7 million in funding from Nexus Venture Partners.

Adventure travel startup Deyor Adventures, which owns and operates camp site aggregator Deyor Campus, has raised $500,000 from a bunch of early-stage investors.

U.S. private equity giant KKR via its pan-Asia  investment platform Emerald Media decided to pump in $50 million of investments in YuppTV, a home-grown content provider for the India diaspora which provides content provider for South Asian Content, as live TV, Catch-up TV, and Unlimited Movies

Indian Oil Corp has launched a Rs. 30 crore fund to promote startups and hone innovation in the oil and gas sector.

 

 

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] API Platform YAP Raises $4.5 Mln In Series A Round

Funding

Travel SaaS Startup ITILITE Pockets $13 mn in Series B Round

Funding

Setu Raises $15 Mn in Series A Round Led by Falcon Edge and Lightspeed US