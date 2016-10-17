Dubai To Host The National Achievers Congress 2016 In November

October 17, 2016 2 min read

In a first for the Middle East region, The National Achievers Congress 2016, a conference aiming to “educate, equip, and empower” attendees to achieve their professional and personal goals, comes to Dubai this year. Organized by Najahi and Success Resources, the Congress will be held on November 18-19, 2016 at Festival Arena in Dubai. In its 23rd edition, the global event brings together a line-up of international speakers and influencers to address participants in the region to inspire them in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Keynote speakers at the event include Robert Kiyosaki, businessman and author of personal finance book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Emirati business consultant and author Ali Al Saloom, British entrepreneur and mentor Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair, OBE, among others. A few areas that the Congress aims to focus on are finance education with emphasis on “making your money work harder for you,” developing strategies for business success, investment avenues for entrepreneurs, and others. Sponsors for the 2016 edition include The Dubai Business Women Council, Etihad Airways, and others.

Image credit: The National Achievers Congress 2016.

In addition to the forum, the event is also offering entrepreneurs and business leaders attending the conference their own booths to showcase their ideas and products—however, only 40 such booths are available, and so requests for the same should be sent to info@najahi.org at the earliest. These platforms will allow exhibitors to interact with potential sponsors, VCs, government officials, etc., as well as royal dignitaries like H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, who will be visiting the event on its first day.

Established in 1992, National Achievers Congress is a platform that brings together experts in business, finance, personal development, and other fields to share their success stories and “inspire” participants. Sir Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, and others are few well-known personalities who have been part of the Congress in the past.

For more details about the Dubai edition of this event, click here.

