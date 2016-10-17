Howard Stern's Surprising Reaction to the Donald Trump Controversy

October 17, 2016 2 min read

Returning from some time off and finding himself in the middle of an election to choose the leader of the free world, Howard Stern (a declared Clinton supporter) announced that he would not be replaying old tapes of Donald Trump's previous appearances on his show.

"Why don't I play all the tapes?,” Stern explained to listeners of his SiriusXM show. “I have to tell you why: I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him."

Stern, one of the most successful and entrepreneurial-minded celebrities of all time, spent a majority of his discussion about Trump attacking journalists who claim to have "discovered" some interviews Trump did on the show in the last decade, in which the billionaire joked about cheating on his wife and the joys of having sex with “troubled” women.

Related: This Elon Musk Tribute Band Will Rock You Into the Future

"These conversations that I had with Donald Trump weren't done in private like the Billy Bush tapes, this was on the radio," Stern explained, dismissing claims to have "unearthed" anything incriminating.

Stern did say that he was “honored” that his interviews are part of a national conversation, but stressed that they weren’t made to try to “fuck someone over. ... We were having a good time.” He continued, “I knew I had a guy who loved to talk about sex. ... I had a guy who loved to evaluate women on a scale of one to 10. These are avenues I went down because I knew it would entertain the audience."

What do you think? Do you think Stern is right to avoid the appearance of attacking one of his guests?