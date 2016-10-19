Entrepreneurs Take Note: Pointers from Intel's Maker Lab Event

October 19, 2016 2 min read

Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd (Intel India) hosted its first Maker Lab Startup Conclave and Demo Showcase at its Bangalore campus. The Intel India Maker Lab was set up about a year ago, to enable startups accelerate their hardware and systems innovation towards creation of new products and solutions by offering infrastructure, technology, tools and mentorship.

In an interaction with media, Nivruti Rai, GM , Intel India & VP of Platform Engineering Group and Jitendra Chaddah, Sr, Director, Strategy & Operations, India, spoke about the potential of the startup ecosystem and their vision with the Maker Lab.

Here are some pointers worth taking note of –

“Bangalore alone should have five startups per day” “Growth happens in a country where startups are encouraged” “There is a big use case coming in the IoT space, a big requirement that would be there – from the government, consumer and industry side” “People like us have to enable success stories from our system startups...” “I really feel that people have the ideas; we will reach out to those who don’t have the resources but have the ideas”

In its first batch, 17 startups have utilized the lab’s facilities for their projects in the areas of education, agriculture, sports, health and other domains. Out of these, nine startups have already launched their products in the market, five have their products ready and are moving to customer trial stage, while the remaining three are in the design stage.