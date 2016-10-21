Marketing Hacks For Small Business

October 21, 2016 3 min read

We all are quite well versed with the fact that contemporarily if you desire to survive in the modern market, marketing is the must. While some businesses manage to survive without marketing most of the small goblets require the fuel of marketing.

Marketing is indeed a risky business where calculated risk is what you can take at the maximum but does that take your right to marketing away from you? NO. It is agreed that giants can carry out marketing plans effortlessly given the finance they can input but what about small businesses?

Well, here we are to make you aware of the marketing strategies we can follow like bible

1. Use social media: Social media is free until you opt for sponsored advertisements. Given that you are putting your best foot forward at your target audience, you are not obliged to opt for sponsored advertisements. Some of the start-ups are the best anecdotes of surviving over social media marketing only.

2. Publish Great Content: One of the best ways of pulling the traffic to your website is publishing good content. A good content differs in context however, in general, inculcating rich media along with the incorporation of intriguing information makes a great content ideally.

3. Preparing Infographics: Prepare infographics as much as you can. Infographics sound convenient and easier to understand. Statistically speaking providing more space for infographics leads to higher level of engagement. Incorporation of infographics on says Do it yourself ideas are easily appreciated by the audience.

4. Positive word of mouth: Yes, you cannot control what they talk about you but can you not analyse why they say? No matter how small your business is and however simpler your services are never risking your reputation. Providing apex quality service and products may not be a lump of your marketing plan but never forget that a happy customer brings 5 more customers. The more you focus on the quality the more positive word of mouth is generated.

5. Customer referral programs: Developing a customer referral program shall be immensely benefiting to the company it generates brand awareness. You need to award rewards to the customers who would end up referring others. Yes, you need to invest a little in rewards but then again that is the minimum investment you can consider doing.

6. Hold events: holding on various events or being a part of several clubs and events can lead to a massive cobweb of networking, Yes, it does requires pretty much investment but you can always begin it on a small scale. Holding events and arranging them can gain the confidence of your brand over the crowd. This is a great way of marketing every once in a while.

Marketing is significant however it is upon you to decide how much hole you are willing to dig into your pocket. These were some of the easier hacks that you can easily consider while preparing a peanut budgeted yet affecting marketing plan wherein you are incorporating the basic elements of marketing.