All About Good Golf And Great Food

October 23, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After completing his higher education, Vikrant Batra came back to India and started looking after his family-run banquet business. Delhi was growing rapidly into a modern metropolis with international tastes, and he realized that the new generation was curious and liked experimenting and innovating.

It was from this observation, Cafe Delhi Heights was born. Currently running eight cafes across Delhi NCR, Vikrant is keen to take the chain national. The passionate entrepreneur enjoys making people happy with his food and makes sure to taste everything before it’s served. He also talks about his other passion which is as intricate as food - golf.

Your Inspiration...

My mother, Mrs. Usha Batra, is my inspiration. While growing up, I have learnt a lot from her. Like every mother, she too has made sacrifices, to give us the life that we live today. Even at 65, her dedication towards her work is like when she had just started working.

How you got introduced towards golf?

I used to play cricket for a very long time and always had been passionate about sports. Cricket needs a very high level of fitness. So to continue with a sport I started playing golf.

How often do you play?

Once a week

PLAYING GOLF IS LIKE: Meditation

FOOD IS: My passion and now bread and butter.

FAVORITE CUISINE: Indian

FAVORITE FILM: Dil Chahta Hai

FAVORITE SPORT: Cricket

FAVORITE GADGET: Since the technology has advanced so much that all you need is a mobile phone, I would say my iPhone

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION: Australia

BOOKS YOU LOVE: Secret, Comfort Food and all other books about food.

LEISURE TIME FOR YOU IS: Travelling and spending quality time with family and friends

FITNESS MANTRA: Like every other thing in life, one must be disciplined and have a fixed routine in order to stay fit.

THINGS YOU DON’T LEAVE YOUR HOUSE WITHOUT: Wallet and mobile phone

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (October 2016 Issue).