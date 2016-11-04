Say Goodbye To Navigation Tools! Tap Your Cheek & Get Directions

November 4, 2016 2 min read

Lots of people have difficulty in finding direction and navigating using smartphones. But what if you get a digital assistance in navigation by just double tapping your face? The Dash by Bragi, a smart wireless headset just rolled out a new feature called Bragi OS 2.2 with software update to the headset.

From November 21, the headset users can just tap the side of their face to get digital assistance. The Munich-based tech company’s approach is new and different as you are not required to tap on the headset itself, as done in AirPods. There are plenty of useful new features baked into Bragi OS 2.2, which might have escaped your attention.

Given below are the ones found to be most useful:

Windshield Feature: The headset blocks the sound of wind noises through the “audio transparency mode”. Which also means users can also hear the outside world without taking out the headphone when required.

Time-Saving Gestures: The My Tap feature is a part of Kinetic User Interface which recognizes gestures like nodding and tapping to perform various functions.KUI is a technology that allows The Dash users to utilize their body to control Bragi's microcomputer through human movement. The company promises to add more gestures such as nodding to accept calls and touching your face to change music tracks.

Heart Rate Monitoring: The new software update will also improve the heart rate measurements in extreme weather conditions. Along with improved heart rate measurement, it also provides better Bluetooth connectivity.

All the users can download the software update on November 21 from Bragi’s site.