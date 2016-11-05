Worried About Beijing-like Smog in Delhi? These 5 Startups & VC Funds Have A Solution

November 5, 2016 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Beijing first saw China’s citizens buy bottled air supplied by Canada-based Vitality Air, it brought smog as a threat to human existence in the limelight for the first time.

Less than a year since then, about 1,800 primary schools in New Delhi have been asked to remain closed for a day in an attempt to protect children from hazardous pollution in the air.

Little did India anticipate the burning of paddy and bursting crackers during the country’s most celebrated festival Diwali could threaten its children’s lives.

The New Delhi government has, in the past, tried to fight the menace of pollution by devising the world-famous Odd-Even formula to curb vehicle emissions and promote citizens to use public conveyance.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, levels of the most dangerous particles, called PM 2.5, reached 600 micrograms per cubic meter in different parts of the city in the first week of November.

Capable of causing severe respiratory damage, this smoke plus fog engulfing Delhi and its surrounding areas is alarmingly worrisome.

Listed below are some India-based startups whose business models could combat the threat of smog.

Smart Air Filters

Smart Air Filters, a clean tech startup which was launched in 2015, boasts of clean air starting at Rs 3,959. Its products range from HEPA filters, DIY air purifiers, laser egg air quality monitor to pollution masks at a low cost.

OnMask Life Sciences

To protect users from harmful pollutants, this Hyderabad –based startup offers multi layer anti-pollution masks for industry as well as common public. Aimed at providing solution for high quality breathable air, this startup will shortly start its research & development facility in India.

Airveda

This company started by ex-chief Product Officer of India’s food app Zomato is offering air quality monitor manufactured in India since 2015. The monitor connects to an app on the user’s phone to help them manage the quality of air they breathe.

Oizom

This Ahmedabad-based application uses an air-quality monitor called Polludrone, which measures various parameters of ambient air like dust particles, hazardous gases, ambient noise, odours, radio waves.

The data from Polludrone is harvested in Oizom Terminal, cloud analytics software, which Real-time Air-quality Data Modelling, Air-quality Data Analytics, Automated Reports, Smart Notifications, Real-time Pollution Mapping, Air-quality Predictions, Pollution Source Finding etc.

Nurserylive

The Pune-based startup lets customers order plants, seeds, and bulbs, which could help them fight pollution in the air. The company delivers around 3,000 plants daily and sources from numerous nurseries.

Venture capital funds aren't behind when it comes to finding business opportunities. And when it is with a cause such as sustainable energy, this could be a great opportunity for them.

Listed below are some India-based venture funds whose business models could combat the threat of smog.

Infuse Ventures

Helping build sustainable ventures, this is an early stage venture capital fund and ecosystem-focused on the sustainability and clean energy sector in India. The fund invests in scalable, innovative cleantech companies that can grow into tomorrow’s cleantech superstars.

Energy Alternatives India

The RE Funding Support division of EAI assists renewable energy companies in their efforts to get financial investments from venture capital or private equity firms.

This Chennai-based venture fund provides support services and solutions to the renewable energy industry in India.

Greenstone

Greenstone, which calls itself an investment bank focused exclusively on the Indian renewable energy sector, helps developers raise capital to finance corporate growth and project development, construction and operations.

The fund focuses on solar, wind, hydroelectric, energy storage and energy efficiency segments.

Asia Climate Partners – India

ACP is a mid-market private equity fund dedicated to the clean energy, resource efficiency and environmental sectors in emerging Asia. Earlier this year, the Gwalior-based food cargo supply chain service provider ColdEX Logistics Pvt Ltd divested a stake to Asia Climate Partners.

The founder of India’s largest mobile payment wallets Paytm is no behind when it comes to utilizing an opportunity to create business.

Via a series of tweets this November, Sharma said he is committed to funding and build a network of startups/labs for environment sustainability in India.

In a tweet, he called upon fellow countrymen to take environment sustainability as key agenda to contribute.

Indian eCommerce giants including Snapdeal, Flipkart and Amazon, eBay are also doing their bit by the sale of anti-pollution gear including mask, skull cap and other equipment to help Delhi combat the haze terror.