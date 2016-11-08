How Edtech Startups Are Using Technology To Up Their Game

November 8, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To many, edtech simply implies ‘online learning’. However, those in the know will vouch for the fact that online learning is merely the tip of the iceberg as far as edtech is concerned. Today, technology has permeated every aspect related to the vast field of education. From finding the right learning tools, striving for non-traditional careers, tech infusion in institutes administration and using the virtual world to create real life leanings, you’re sure to encounter an edtech innovation showing you the way. Let's view the education support services getting impacted by technology.

Before getting into a right job, it is important to decipher and decode the job description as a fresh graduate. An upcoming Indian edtech venture, GRADOPEDIA envisions making job selection and associated skill development/assessment to be simple and fun, thereby enabling a better, independent future for millions of students. GRADOPEDIA democratizes information on job opportunities and creates a strong cusp of industry- academia connect. Another prospective venture, INSTAFEEZ, is an edu-fintech transaction platform for institutional services. It is true that in the present education ecosystem, student (parents) and institute management needs a problem solver for fee management. This service may be considered as a fringe benefit but the right platform choice has a long-term impact on the transactions journey of an individual with the institutions. Now the company claims to have on boarded 100+ institutes and the acceleration will keep increasing.

With several colleges and corporates favoring infusion of technology in the system of learning and development, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the entire process of finding the content and pedagogy has gone tech intensive. SIMULANIS is an organization that takes corporate professionals; company SOPs and students on a journey with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. A passionate engineer who saw a more evolved tech role in education at international levels, decided to setup a venture in India and hence SIMULANIS was born. Their mobile app SARAL is a game changer in the AR/VR domain with early revenues are pouring in fast and how.

A web based edtech service that can create your path for an alternate career is what CLASSBOAT has set to achieve. What about people who want to become scuba divers, Para gliding instructors, chess masters, and keyboard and ballet performers? Or students who want a career in Robotics? Such edtech support avenues are highly unexplored and CLASSBOAT founders have used the power of Internet and mobile to achieve this task. The founders, having lived in more than 15 countries, realized the gap alternative careers development and hence have on boarded specialist educators (more than 2000 of them) who can help learn more than 600 disciplines amongst them.

It is clear that edtech entrepreneurs are now looking beyond the obvious (read: online courses) to create innovative solutions to counter every need related to education. It is this spirit of innovation, which is bound to elevate the overall standard of the education sector. It is this vigor that EDUGILD will foster and keep alive for generations to come.