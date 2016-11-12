The Executive Selection: Guerlain

November 12, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With L’Homme Idéal, as its translated title suggests, the House of Guerlain sought to develop a fragrance for the ideal man. Conceptualized by inhouse perfumer Thierry Wasser, tonka bean, leather, vetiver and cedarwood are put to work as base notes, topped by citrus, rosemary and orange blossom with a center of amaretto accord. And the smooth almond note? A hat tip to one of the House’s classic scents, Jicky. Sophisticated and balanced, L’Homme Idéal is well, an ideal addition to your olfactory wardrobe.

