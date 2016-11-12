Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Guerlain

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Guerlain
Image credit: Guerlain
Guerlain L'Homme Ide?al

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With L’Homme Idéal, as its translated title suggests, the House of Guerlain sought to develop a fragrance for the ideal man. Conceptualized by inhouse perfumer Thierry Wasser, tonka bean, leather, vetiver and cedarwood are put to work as base notes, topped by citrus, rosemary and orange blossom with a center of amaretto accord. And the smooth almond note? A hat tip to one of the House’s classic scents, Jicky. Sophisticated and balanced, L’Homme Idéal is well, an ideal addition to your olfactory wardrobe.

Related: The Dictionary: Fragrance Explained

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Karl Lagerfeld

Lifestyle

10 Movies All Entrepreneurs Should Watch on Amazon

Lifestyle

Nataly Kogan Knows We Can All Still Be Happy