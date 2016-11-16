Whatsapp Says No Group Video-calling; Entrepreneurs Can Opt For These 7 Apps Instead

November 16, 2016 3 min read

Just as Whatsapp announced the launch of its much-awaited video feature for iOS, Android and Windows Phone users, speculation began if it would be applicable for group chats and hence, enable business conferences.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has finally upped its game to beat Apple’s FaceTime and launched its own service to combat Google’s newly-announced Google Duo.

While WhatsApp allows voice calling, conference audio calls and group video chats still don’t feature in one of the biggest messaging applications in the world.

But Entrepreneurs who are glued on to their phones for daily communication and prefer to ditch the laptop need not worry.

Here’s a list of top 7 video calling apps that business owners and employees can use to take advantage of high-end technological developments across the globe.

Skype

Among the most popular apps, Skype enables group voice calls with up to 25 people and video calls with up to 10 people. Users can also buy a subscription once their group video calls limit of 100 hours per month gets depleted.

It is to be noted that some network administrators have banned Skype on corporate, government, home, and education networks, citing inappropriate usage of resources and security concerns.

Google Hangout

Google Hangouts allows up to 10 people to log on to a web-chat or conference. If a user has a Google account, he/she can start video chats from any device. This method of web chats is seen as one of the easiest as Google accounts are quite common across the world.

Oovoo

ooVoo is a free video chat and instant messaging for any device and Facebook. The app lets the user video call with up to 12 friends.

ooVoo conferencing software enables high quality video and audio calls with up to twelve locations simultaneously, high resolution video and desktop sharing, and PC- or Mac-to-phone calls to landlines and mobile phones for a fee.

AnyMeeting

AnyMeeting lets users host and attend web-based conferences and meetings and share their desktop screen with other remote users via the web.

The application provides two primary options for users to access the features and functionality of its service: a free option that is advertisement-supported software and a subscription-based software option that has no advertisements.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is a web-hosted service designed for online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time.

The application allows 6 users to broadcast their videos at a time and during meetings, users can share desktops and hand over control of the meeting.

Zoom

With HD video conferencing, screen sharing from desktop or mobile and recording features the application allows users to send group texts, images, and audio files during meetings.

The application allows combining video conferencing, online meetings, and mobile collaboration into one platform where users can join meetings from mobile via wifi or cellular network.

Join.me

With the help of this application, users can call in via VoIP or telephone, and with numbers in over 40 countries. Users are allowed to record meetings, share screens, transfer files, and change presenters.