5 Important Things to Know When Hiring Top Talent

When hiring the best people for your company, what comes to mind? Salary? Sure it does, but the star employees of today and tomorrow are focused on more than money, simple perks and benefits. Workers crave engagement. They want a sense that they are making a difference and moving forward in their careers.
In this webinar, we discuss five critical topics when it comes to hiring top talent:
- Millennials have a different set of priorities.
- Culture should be a pillar of your hiring strategy.
- Your company culture should be a selling point.
- Their culture is just as important as yours.
- Once hired, encourage progression and innovation.
Brought to you by Aflac and hosted by Entrepreneur Partner Studio director Jason Fell, this information-rich webinar features tips from Vicki Scherwin. An executive coach, management and human resources consultant, Scherwin serves as an assistant professor at California State University in Long Beach.
Additional insights featured come courtesy of Adam Michaels, Aflac’s regional vice president of sales.
Watch the webinar above and learn actionable steps to improve your chances for higher top talent for your business.