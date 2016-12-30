10 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Aamir Khan's Film Based on Wrestling

December 30, 2016 6 min read

Dangal the wrestling biopic movie shows inspiring story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, their journey of overcoming multiple challenges and becoming wrestling champions. Similar to the challenges of Mahavir Singh, Geeta and Babita, in the business world, entrepreneurs face many challenges. Sometimes, they lose their spirit because of constraints of skills and resources such as manpower, budget and time. This movie teaches 10 important lessons for entrepreneurs that could help them in achieving their goals and win over more resourceful competitors.

1. Focus on the goal

Mahavir Singh was focused to get a gold medal for the country. He inculcated the same focus within her daughters and reiterated it to Geeta before her final fight by saying - if you win the silver medal then either today or tomorrow people will forget you, but you will become an example, if you win the gold medal and examples are given, you don't forget them.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Steve Jobs: If you are working on something exciting that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.

2. Break your mental barriers

Mahavir Singh was determined that his child has to get Gold medal for the country irrespective of being a boy or girl. In the movie, he says - a gold medal is a gold medal whether a boy gets it or a girl. He not only broke his mental barrier, but also convinced his wife and daughters for the goal. He also created a support system for her daughters by involving their male cousin, chicken supplier and others.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Jeff Bezos: The common question that gets asked in business is, 'why?' That's a good question, but an equally valid question is, 'why not?'

3. Sacrifices enable success

Mahavir Singh pushes his daughters to run early in the morning, he gets their hairs cut off, changes their food choices and social activities. Earlier his daughters were unhappy with these sacrifices, but later they realized their father’s vision and aligned themselves for these sacrifices.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Napoleon Hill: Great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice, and is never the result of selfishness.

4. Persistence is very important

When Geeta and Babita started preparing themselves for wrestling, they faced many physical and emotional challenges during practice. Being girls, physical exercises were tough to execute and many people laughed on them. With their persistence and motivation from their father they continued their efforts and learned the traits of wrestling. In the movie, Mahavir Singh says - Medalist don't grow on trees, you have to nurture them with love, with hard work, with dedication.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share with you a quote from Thomas A. Edison: Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.

5. Competition makes you better

Geeta and Babita lost multiple fights during practice with their cousin. Additionally, Geeta lost her first public fight with a male wrestler. But these competitions with male wrestlers made them realize where they stand and where they have to reach. They prepared themselves to become much stronger to accept bigger challenges and eventually won.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share with you a quote from Carlos Slim: Competition makes you better, always, always makes you better, even if the competitor wins.

6. Avoid feeling of achievement

Feeling of achievement puts us into comfort zone. After winning the Junior Internationals, Geeta goes to an institute in Patiala for further training. She makes friends at the institute and forgets the discipline she has been brought up with. She regularly watches films, eats junk food and grows her hair longer. Later, Geeta finds herself losing every match.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share with you a quote from Ingvar Kampard: The most dangerous poison is the feeling of achievement. The antidote is to every evening think what can be done better tomorrow.

7.Accept criticism

When Geeta came home for vacation from the institute in Patiala,Mahavir Singh realized the changes in her and criticized on a few of her wrestling moves. Geeta neglected the criticism and eventually lost a few key fights. Later, she accepted the criticism and prepared herself for Commonwealth games.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Elon Musk:Constantly seek criticism. A well thought out critique of whatever you’re doing is as valuable as gold.

8. Reinvent your competitive advantage

Though Geeta had won over many male wrestlers, she had to learn many new strategies and moves for Commonwealth championship. Mahavir Singh watched recordings of her previous fights and gave her suggestions on improvement areas, so that she could compete with better competitors.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share with you a quote from Jack Welch:An organization's ability to learn, and translate that learning into action rapidly, is the ultimate competitive advantage.

9. Refuse to accept less than your best

When coach of Geeta felt that she couldn’t win in 55 kg category and suggested her to participate in 51 kg category, Babita and Mahavir Singh motivated her for not underestimating her potential and participate in 55 kg category. Rather than changing her goal, she accepted the challenge and prepared herself for 55 Kg. Even when Geeta’s coach told media that she would definitely win Silver medal as she has reached the final competition, she was determined to win the challenge of Gold medal.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Amitabh Bachchan: Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges.

10. Make it happen

In the final competition for Gold medal, Geeta had almost lost and only a few seconds were left between win and loss. Despite her father's absence, time limitations, lesser points and tough competitor, Geeta manages to win the final competition and becomes the first Indian female wrestler to win gold. She made sure that she doesn’t make any mistake, utilizes every second, confuse competitor with her moves and win.

To emphasize this point from business perspective, I would like to share a quote from Henry Ford: Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.

