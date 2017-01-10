Franchises

Top 2017 Franchises By the Numbers (Infographic)

The fastest growing franchises might surprise you.
Image credit: Getty Images/ akindo
Franchising is a big, big world, spanning everything from small players making their way to giants like Subway and 7-Eleven. In putting together Entrepreneur's latest Franchise 500 rankings, we stumbled upon some eye-catching numbers -- ones that inspired this infographic. Take a look and learn which company saw the greatest percentage growth last year and who takes the cake for the biggest franchise company on Earth. 

