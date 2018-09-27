Subway
Subway
Subs, salads
About
Founded

1965

Franchising Since

1974 (44 Years)

Corporate Address

325 Sub Wy.
Milford, CT 06461

CEO

Trevor Haynes

Parent Company

Doctor's Associates

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$150,050 - $328,700

Net-worth Requirement

$80,000 - $310,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $90,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

4.5%

Financing Options

Subway offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment

Subway has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50% off franchise fee if opening on non-government location but receiving government financing

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

Training available in Australia, China, Germany, India, Montreal, Canada & Miami

Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 12

Bio
In 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck opened Pete's Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With a loan from Buck for only $1,000, DeLuca hoped the tiny sandwich shop would earn enough to put him through college. After struggling through the first few years, the founders changed the company's name to Subway and began franchising in 1974. Subway has franchises throughout the United States and in 98 countries, with locations in traditional and nontraditional sites alike.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $150,050 High - $328,700
Units
-0.5%-222 UNITS (1 Year) +3.4%+1460 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Articles

Subway: 'Scalability Better Than Anyone Else'

Subway: 'Scalability Better Than Anyone Else'

As a franchisee with one of the most recognizable brands in the world, opportunities abound.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 1 min read
How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire

How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire

Fred DeLuca started what would become a billion-dollar business to help pay for college.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Here Are 6 Things You Could Buy for the Price of One Subway Franchise

Here Are 6 Things You Could Buy for the Price of One Subway Franchise

Instead of buying a Subway franchise, you could splurge on 15,478 Italian hoagies, a lifetime of train passes and other cool things.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
20 Subway Facts That May Surprise You

20 Subway Facts That May Surprise You

From fashion shows to 11-inch 'footlongs,' these pieces of trivia may make your jaw drop enough to fit one of the restaurant's signature sandwiches.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
The Grewal Family Franchises Together and Thrives Together

The Grewal Family Franchises Together and Thrives Together

Meet two generations of Subway franchisees, who can tell you what it's like to grow up in -- and then take on -- the family business.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

September 27th, 2018
