Subway
Subs, salads
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1974 (44 Years)
Corporate Address
325 Sub Wy.
Milford, CT 06461
CEO
Trevor Haynes
Parent Company
Doctor's Associates
Initial Investment ⓘ
$150,050 - $328,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $310,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Subway offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Subway has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived if opening on a military/government location; 50% off franchise fee if opening on non-government location but receiving government financing
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Training available in Australia, China, Germany, India, Montreal, Canada & Miami
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12