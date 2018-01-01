Subway
How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire
More From This Topic
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Jared Fogle Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison
Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat
Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67
Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011
Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle to Plead Guilty to Sex With Minors, Child Porn
From Subway's Jared to Bill Cosby: How Do You Make Hiring a Spokesperson Worth the Risk?
How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)
Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle
7 Major Restaurants That Are Getting Rid of Artificial Ingredients
In 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck opened Pete's Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With a loan from Buck for only $1,000, DeLuca hoped the tiny sandwich shop would earn enough to put him through college. After struggling through the first few years, the founders changed the company's name to Subway and began franchising in 1974. Offering a fresh, healthy alternative to fast-food restaurants, Subway has franchises throughout the United States and in 98 countries, with locations in traditional and nontraditional sites alike.
Subway is ranked #2 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.
Here are some of our most popular Subway articles:
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230492
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230030
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/233732
http://www.entrepreneur.com/blog/219062