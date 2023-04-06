Internet Confused About Subway's New Cadbury Creme Egg Sandwich: 'Every Day We Stray Further From God's Light'

The melted chocolate sub will only be available in the U.K.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Subway via Jam Press
The new SubMelt made with Cadbury Creme Egg.

The Easter season means Cadbury Creme Eggs are everywhere — even your lunch meat.

This week, Cadbury U.K. announced that the sweet treat would be teaming up with sandwich titan Subway to create a limited edition SubMelt sandwich made with Cadbury eggs.

Naturally, candy egg (and Subway) fans wondered what the twist was or if this was an April Fools' joke — but it was not. The sandwich is literally just Italian white bread with melted Cadbury Creme eggs inside.

On Friday, free Cadbury SubMelt sandwiches will be doled out for free (until supplies last) at four locations in England (London's Tottenham Court Road, Liverpool's Ranelagh Street, Swansea's Peniel Green Road, and Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street).

Of course, the sandwich created quite a buzz on social media. Fans of both companies were confused about the special sandwich.

"When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn't resist," Charlotte Docker, a brand executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, told the New York Post. "The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing, and we're so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season."

The sandwiches will only be available on April 7 (Good Friday, for those who observe).

Cadbury was founded in 1824 in Birmingham, England.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Subway News and Trends

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

3 Overarching Reasons Why People Quit Their Jobs — and How Employers Should Address Each One

Here are three of the biggest reasons employees quit and what employers can do to create a workplace that attracts and retains top talent.

By Roy Dekel

Leadership

The Post-Covid Leader — How the CEO's Role Has Changed in the Past 3 Years

Here are three big shifts that I have noticed leaders have made due to the many lessons learned during the pandemic.

By Sam Reese

Business News

Instead of Layoffs, GM Gave Workers a Choice To Leave. The Results Will Save Them About $1 Billion Annually.

General Motors implemented a Voluntary Separation Program in March. A month later, it's already saved the company $1 billion.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Social Media

How ChatGPT Will Dramatically Change the Influencer Space

ChatGPT is set to revolutionize the influencer space in the next 12 months and beyond by enabling influencers to create more targeted, personalized and authentic content, improving engagement

By Elizabeth Rider