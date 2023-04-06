The melted chocolate sub will only be available in the U.K.

The Easter season means Cadbury Creme Eggs are everywhere — even your lunch meat.

This week, Cadbury U.K. announced that the sweet treat would be teaming up with sandwich titan Subway to create a limited edition SubMelt sandwich made with Cadbury eggs.

Naturally, candy egg (and Subway) fans wondered what the twist was or if this was an April Fools' joke — but it was not. The sandwich is literally just Italian white bread with melted Cadbury Creme eggs inside.

On Friday, free Cadbury SubMelt sandwiches will be doled out for free (until supplies last) at four locations in England (London's Tottenham Court Road, Liverpool's Ranelagh Street, Swansea's Peniel Green Road, and Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street).

You'll have to be quick as there's only 500 up for grabs across the following 4 select restaurants (while stocks last): London's Tottenham Court Road, Liverpool's Ranelagh Street, Swansea's Peniel Green Road and Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street #CremeEggSubMelt #SubwayxCadburys — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) April 6, 2023

Of course, the sandwich created quite a buzz on social media. Fans of both companies were confused about the special sandwich.

Is that Subway Cadbury creme egg sandwich thing real? It sounds like the fakest thing on the planet but there ate outlets reporting on it as if it's real — Mike Suskie (@MikeSuskie) April 6, 2023

Every day we stray further from God's lighthttps://t.co/qWmJGTfSC2 — KJ Stark (@kjstarktweets) April 6, 2023

Is... is it bad that I kind of want to eat the Subway cadbury creme egg sandwich

Morbid curiosity and all that — Medi (@medisour) April 5, 2023

everyone can relax about the cadbury creme egg subway sandwich. that horror is confined to the UK for one day only — cals (@glucosecaroline) April 5, 2023

"When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn't resist," Charlotte Docker, a brand executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, told the New York Post. "The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing, and we're so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season."

The sandwiches will only be available on April 7 (Good Friday, for those who observe).

Cadbury was founded in 1824 in Birmingham, England.