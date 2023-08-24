Subway Sells for Billions in One of the Biggest Acquisitions in Fast Food History—To a Company that Owns a Rival Sandwich Chain Subway was put up for sale in February.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Subway has been trying to revamp the brand with restaurant renovations.
  • Roark reportedly offered Subway $9.6 billion after it was listed for sale in February for $10 billion.

After nearly six decades as a family-owned business, Subway has been sold to private equity firm Roark Capital in a groundbreaking deal – but it's not the only sandwich joint in the firm's portfolio.

The sale puts Subway under the same umbrella as rival Jimmy John's, which is controlled by Inspire Brands also owned by Roark Capital.

The sandwich giant announced the news in a press release on Thursday, and although terms of the deal weren't disclosed, the Wall Street Journal previously reported that Roark offered Subway $9.6 billion after it was listed for sale in February for $10 billion.

RELATED: Nearly 10,000 People Agree to Make a Legally Binding, Lifetime Commitment for Free Subway Sandwiches

Photo by Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images | Pedestrians walking past a Subway store.

The deal with Roark is one of the biggest acquisitions in the fast food industry, per CNN. The company has $37 billion in assets and a massive food portfolio with investments in Arby's, Auntie Anne's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carvel, Sonic, and more.

The largest was Inspire Brands' $11.3 billion deal to purchase Dunkin' in October 2020.

Subway's sale comes as the brand tries to revamp with store renovations and freshly sliced meats.

RELATED: This Is Where Subway's Co-Founder Left Half of His Fortune

The acquisition is a new beginning for the sandwich shop, which has been owned by the DeLuca and Buck families since Fred DeLuca and Dr. Peter Buck opened the first Subway in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1965, according to the company's website.

Today, Subway is one of the world's largest restaurant brands, with 37,000 locations across more than 100 countries.

With hopes of continuing to expand, "this transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," Subway CEO John Chidsey explained in the press release.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Fast Food Franchise Restaurants Subway Franchises Food Businesses Acquisitions News and Trends Business News

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Want to Make $1 Million as a Franchisee? Clean up Some Dog Poop

Ryan McCoy was working for Scoop Soldiers' corporate office when it began franchising — and he saw an opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

Free Webinar | September 19: How to Master the 5 Critical Stages of Success

Are you ready to learn the roadmap to entrepreneurial achievement? Join our free webinar as Logan Stout unveils the essential stages you and every entrepreneur must face to build your legacy and join the ranks of Level 10 leaders. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

A Commonly Used Hotel 'Perk' Is Disappearing Amid Rising Travel Costs

Once considered a common courtesy, early check-in and check-out requests are now met with mandatory charges.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Plans

Stop Giving Boring Presentations — Follow These 6 Presentations Hacks to Captivate Your Audience

The art of business communication is being revolutionized, with corporate presentations at the forefront of this transformation.

By Vikas Agrawal
Science & Technology

Will All This Elon Musk-Fueled Tech Chaos Change Social Media?

Every new day seems to bring some unexpected changes to our social media feeds as big tech companies try to reinvent the wheel in a struggle to keep users engaged on their platforms.

By Max Kraynov
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella