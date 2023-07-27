It will take a true superfan to win this competition.

Subway wants to give someone free sandwiches for life — but, as they say, there's no such thing as a free lunch.

In this case, a lifetime of free Subway will cost you your identity: Fans can only enter the chain's August contest if they commit to legally changing their first name to "Subway," Bloomberg reported.

Related: Subway Is Introducing Deli Meat Slicers, Nixing Pre-Sliced Meats

Subway will select a winner and cover the legal fees incurred when they assume their "new iconic identity," per the outlet.

Earlier this year, the chain, which boasts 21,000 U.S. locations and did $9.4 billion in sales in 2021, retained advisers to explore a sale that would potentially value the company at $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Subway began to stumble in 2015 amid competition and slumping consumer ratings, and its new CEO, appointed in 2019, initiated a revival strategy including updates to its restaurants, digital offerings and menu, like the recent launch of fresh-sliced meats, per Bloomberg.

Related: This Is Where Subway's Co-Founder Left Half of His Fortune

And the company said the transformation's paying off, with customers describing the brand as "energetic" and "innovative" and a 12.1% spike in same-store sales globally in the first quarter, according to the outlet.