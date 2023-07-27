Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches Forever — If You Make a Legally Binding, Lifetime Commitment First It will take a true superfan to win this competition.

By Amanda Breen

  • Fans can only enter the giveaway competition if they agree to legally change their first name.
  • Subway's been exploring a potential sale that could value it at $10 billion since the start of this year.

Subway wants to give someone free sandwiches for life — but, as they say, there's no such thing as a free lunch.

In this case, a lifetime of free Subway will cost you your identity: Fans can only enter the chain's August contest if they commit to legally changing their first name to "Subway," Bloomberg reported.

Subway will select a winner and cover the legal fees incurred when they assume their "new iconic identity," per the outlet.

Earlier this year, the chain, which boasts 21,000 U.S. locations and did $9.4 billion in sales in 2021, retained advisers to explore a sale that would potentially value the company at $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Subway began to stumble in 2015 amid competition and slumping consumer ratings, and its new CEO, appointed in 2019, initiated a revival strategy including updates to its restaurants, digital offerings and menu, like the recent launch of fresh-sliced meats, per Bloomberg.

And the company said the transformation's paying off, with customers describing the brand as "energetic" and "innovative" and a 12.1% spike in same-store sales globally in the first quarter, according to the outlet.

Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

