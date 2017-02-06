It's Better Stick to Your Values Than be a Slave to the Numbers

Every day you run a business, you face choices. And more often than not, they are in conflict with each other. Should you invest or save? Hire or cut? Spend for better quality or maximize your margins? Keep to your original goals or adapt to cold realities of the marketplace? It seems like every decision, big or small, takes on an existential quality -- what will it mean for the survival, sustainability and growth of my business? It quickly becomes clear these “choices with consequences” need some guiding principle to turn to, some larger metric to help you navigate them.

When I started my company 10 years ago, what I didn’t know about business vastly overshadowed what I did know. That’s not unusual. When I talk to fellow entrepreneurs, especially ones who built their business out of their art, craft or skill, they all concur the on-the-job-training of being a boss is intense -- the things that force you to reevaluate your motives and approaches nearly constant. And with each daily challenge to your core motivations and dreams, you have to ask yourself what's important, what the point is and where your focus should be.

From day one, I knew I wanted to build a strong community culture, be a good collaborator and set the standards for the highest quality product -- in our case, television and film. I wanted to always be innovative and relevant in the marketplace while creating the atmosphere for people to do their best work. It was idealistic and led me to look with suspicion at the standard metrics of business: org charts, five-year plans, IBIDA projections, and so on, as if they would turn our creative venture into something corporate. More importantly, they all struck me as too pass/fail.

I feel like we, as entrepreneurs, are constantly being asked to measure the wrong things in our businesses. If you didn’t hit revenue goals and growth benchmarks, was your business a failure? And conversely, if, to meet those marks, you had to compromise something that was core to your reasons for starting your business, was that a success? If you didn’t have an end game, couldn’t you just enjoy the journey?

I’ve thought a lot about these tensions as my business approaches it’s 10th year. I have evolved, accepted and incorporated many aspects of running a business I never considered from the outset. Cash flow -- critical. Management structures and HR policies -- critical. But I still fought some of the goals that everyone seemed to want to measure my business by. And out of that, I came to a simple idea. Rather than a specific set of goals, I would have values.

I sat down to make a list of what's important to me and to my business -- from our culture to our product. Now, whenever I need to make a difficult decision about the future of my company, I let those values guide me. The values may overlap with more conventional goals, and that’s a good thing. But even as you evolve -- even as the narrative of your company changes -- it’s critically important to check in with why you jumped into this venture in the first place and what it really means to you. It will not only inform you at every point, it will help others feel a part of your journey and become part of your brand.

Here’s how I went about it:

1. List out the values important to you.

Is something creatively interesting? Will an opportunity help my company meaningfully evolve? Does this moment call for growth or stabilizing the core business? Will we keep the integrity of our brand doing this? What does it take to be sustainable?

2. Communicate your values.

Let people know that this is what’s important to you and to the ethos of your company. And, communicate it to the marketplace. When your values become core to your work, they will become core to your brand.

3. Hire accordingly.

A set of values will help you hire. Not only will like-minded people seek you out, you’ll be able to make choices based on how potential hires communicate their values to you.

4. Renew your values.

Your values will be challenged, and they will be compromised. You will have to work hard to maintain them and stay true to them. Check in every year (or more) on how well you are holding to your values and where they presented a conflict to other goals. The values are your foundation, but you can build upon them in many ways.

