David Shadrack Smith

David Shadrack Smith

Guest Writer
President, part2 pictures

Since establishing part2 pictures in 2007, David Shadrack Smith has created and produced over 150 hours of programming. Work includes This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN), Belief with Oprah Winfrey (OWN) and Dark Net (Showtime), and feature films like An Honest Liar and I’ll See You In My Dreams.

More From David Shadrack Smith

Holding True to Your Values Is an Essential Decision-Making Metric
Company values

Holding True to Your Values Is an Essential Decision-Making Metric

Being clear about your fundamental values helps you navigate a true course.
5 min read
It's Better Stick to Your Values Than be a Slave to the Numbers
Core Values

It's Better Stick to Your Values Than be a Slave to the Numbers

If you reach a sales goal by compromising your values, it that real success?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.