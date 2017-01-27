This Industry Veteran Says India Will Become World Leader in IoT in 2-3 Years

"The way we are doing is that we are like a startup in a big tanker, this is a huge advantage," says Reliance Group's IoT unit's CEO.

January 27, 2017

A telecom industry veteran who has worked for up to 27 years in the space across the world has big hopes from India when it comes to Internet of Things.

Appointed as the CEO of Unlimit, Indian business tycoon Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group’s IoT service, Juergen Hase believes India is touted to become one of the world leaders in IoT in the 2-3 years.

With the world is moving towards connecting with each other, the growth in IoT in India is projected to reach $15 billion by 2020. At such a time, Juergen Hase who has developed, implemented and executed new businesses says it is the right time to catch on the IoT space in India.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur, Hase said the way ahead for IoT is to combine big tankers like Unlimit with all the startups. “The way we are doing is that we are like a startup in a big tanker, this is a huge advantage,” Hase told Entrepreneur.

Hase outlines top #3 trends that are set to rule the IoT space in India.

Aggressive Startups – ‘I have never seen anything like this before. They are so powerful.’

Hase says he is absolutely impressed by what the startups are doing in India.

He believes the Indian youth want to change their lives and digital is one of these enablers. ‘They like to learn and implement, to test and all of India’s innovation is coming from all these startup companies,’ says Hase.

Hase is gunning his hopes with the ‘many cool developers’ on the hackers side.

Strong Demand – ‘With India’s focus on mega cities, almost all sectors will invoke demand.’

According to Hase, big companies in the automotive industry want to increase their business in countries like China and India and are showing strong demand.

“This demand is being met by the government’s pushing for investments in key projects like the public transport systems,’ says Hase.

With India’s focus on mega cities, saving energy in any form, taking care of people by providing access and water management will also invoke demand for IoT services.

Technological Advancement – If India achieves IoT target in next 5 years, it will be benefit exports.’

Hase thinks when dealing with IoT on shouldn’t just talk about mobile networks but any form of wireless technologies.

‘I believe India is price sensitive to implement much more and low power technology. If we achieve the target of IoT in India in the next five years, it will be a huge advantage to export,’ says Hase.

India is expected to enjoy a share of 5-6 percent of global IoT industry according to research company Gartner.