Communicating Your Startup Story With Data

February 2, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startups are great for doing things a little differently. They have the freedom to not just break the mold, but redesign it completely, and that’s always exciting. But when 90% of startups fail, there are some tried-and-testing techniques that are essential to help their chances for success.

A big key to success is simply getting your brand out there. To do this, you need to have a visual style that you use and develop with you as you grow. If you get your branding right from day one, your bank account and new team members will thank you.

Data visualization is great for developing your brand. Being able to communicate your story in a visual way will help people understand what you do much more easily.

Related: What's In A Name: Five Things To Consider When Rebranding A Digital Company

Here are just a few ideas of how data viz can help with your branding:

1. Making your decks look phenomenal There’s something really impressive about well-designed presentations, probably because they’re usually something that’s not been cobbled together on PowerPoint an hour before a talk. Data visualization is great for investment pitches and helping people understand your brand. The visual element means you’re twice as likely to be more persuasive than startups with no visuals in their decks. When your data is presented beautifully and clearly your audience will understand you more and will be much more likely to remember your brand.

2. Designing ultra-sharable content Studies show that people are more likely to click on a link if it includes an infographic. 45% of web users will click on a link if it features an infographic, leading to a 12% increase in web traffic. More clicks = more brand awareness, it’s that simple.

3. Creating memorable product/service videos A motion graphic is a great way to explain what your company does and the products / services you offer simply and effectively. You can really make the most of those branded visuals and style you’ve created in videos. This is one we created for ourselves, which shows just how powerful a branded product video can be.

Related: When It Comes To Marketing, Make It Personal